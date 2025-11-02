Priso Scores Late Goal as 'Caps Advance to Host Western Conference Semifinal

Published on November 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







FRISCO, TX - It was a yet another dramatic evening for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, as they advanced to the MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals after a shootout win over FC Dallas, following a late 1-1 tying goal at Toyota Stadium.

The game started with with many battles being fought in the midfield.

The first chance came when Yohei Takaoka had to make an early save to parry Petar Musa's free kick wide. Takaoka was at it again in the 20th minute, denying a low shot from Musa in a one-on-one scenario.

Emmanuel Sabbi nearly took advantage of a mistake, intercepting a wayward pass by Dallas goalkeeper Michael Collodi, but his driven shot from a tight angle went millimetres wide of the far post.

Dallas broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Musa. Ramiro Benetti slipped Musa in behind the 'Caps defence and chipped a shot over Takaoka to make it 1-0.

The second half saw Whitecaps FC take back control of the match, setting the pace and playing it around in keeping the ball in the Dallas half.

Sabbi came close once again in the 64th minute, dribbling into the box and firing off a shot towards goal, but it was deflected before it could bulge the back of the net.

Sebastian Berhalter tried his luck five minutes later, firing a low shot towards the near corner, but it bounced the wrong side of the post.

Whitecaps FC kept throwing everything forward and got their equalizer in the 93rd minute through Ralph Priso. Thomas Müller got on the end of a Berhalter corner and knocked it into the way of Priso, whose first shot was saved, but Dallas could do nothing to stop the second shot from going in and making it 1-1.

Rayan Elloumi had a golden chance to score just minutes later, after Nelson cut it back for the young forward but his shot went agonizingly over the crossbar. Nelson himself had a chance right at the death, with his shot from inside the box being well saved by Collodi to send the match to a penalty shootout.

In the shootout, the 'Caps would score all four of their spot kicks, with Dallas missing twice, sending the Blue & White forward in their quest for MLS Cup.

Whitecaps FC will now face either Los Angeles FC or Austin FC in a Western Conference Semifinal. Tickets will go on sale on Sunday, November 2 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps, with all ticket options at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 11,004

Referee: Tori Penso

ERDINGER Man of the Match: Ralph Priso

Scoring Summary

25' - DAL - Petar Musa (Ramiro Benetti)

90'+3 - VAN - Ralph Priso

Shootout

VAN - Scored - Thomas Müller

DAL - Scored - Petar Musa

VAN - Scored - Sebastian Berhalter

DAL - Missed - Patrickson Delgado

VAN - Scored - Kenji Cabrera

DAL - Scored - Shaq Moore

VAN - Scored - Belal Halbouni

DAL - Missed - Nolan Norris

Statistics

Possession: DAL 37.6% - VAN 62.4%

Shots: DAL 10 - VAN 13

Shots on Goal: DAL 3 - VAN 2

Saves: DAL 1 - VAN 2

Fouls: DAL 15 - VAN 11

Offsides: DAL 2 - VAN 0

Corners: DAL 2 - VAN 8

Cautions

11' - DAL - Osaze Urhoghide

32' - DAL - Christian Cappis

36' - DAL - Sebastien Ibeagha

71' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

90'+2 - DAL - Kaick

FC Dallas

30.Michael Collodi; 18.Shaq Moore, 25.Sebastien Ibeagha, 3.Osaze Urhoghide, 32.Nolan Norris; 55.Kaick (6.Patrickson Delgado 90'+5), 12.Christian Cappis (8.Sebastian Lletget HT), 17.Ramiro Benetti, 77.Bernard Kamungo (20.Pedrinho 90'+5); 9.Petar Musa, 23.Logan Farrington (11.Anderson Julio 81')

Substitutes not used

1.Maarten Paes, 5.Lalas Abubakar, 19.Paxton Pomykal, 24.Joshua Torquato, 28.Samuel Sarver

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 12.Belal Halbouni, 6.Ralph Priso, 28.Tate Johnson (2.Mathías Laborda HT); 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (25.Ryan Gauld 75'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (17.Kenji Cabrera 75'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 22.Ali Ahmed (7.Jayden Nelson 84'); 14.Daniel Ríos (75.Rayan Elloumi 55')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 23.Joedrick Pupe, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 59.Jeevan Badwal

- whitecapsfc.com -







Major League Soccer Stories from November 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.