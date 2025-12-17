Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Mihail Gherasimencov to MLS Contract

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Whitecaps FC BMO Academy and Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) defender Mihail Gherasimencov to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player through the 2027-28 season, with a club option for the 2028-29 season.

"Since joining our program, Mihail has progressed through every level, from our academy to our second team, and most recently on loan with Cavalry last season," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "We're excited to see Mihail take this next step and look forward to supporting his continued growth in our first-team environment."

Whitecaps FC defender Mihail Gherasimencov

30 appearances, two goals, and four assists on loan with Cavalry FC in 2025

49 appearances, four goals, and seven assists with WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro

Three appearances for Moldova's men's national team

Joined Whitecaps FC BMO Academy in August 2020

Becomes 11th WFC2 MLS NEXT Pro player and 29th Homegrown to sign a first team contract "I'm really happy to be back in Vancouver, it is a dream come true to sign for the first team," said Gherasimencov. "I'm grateful to everyone who's supported me along the way, including my family, teammates, and staff. I wouldn't have reached this milestone without my time in the academy, thank you to all the coaches in Vancouver and in Calgary for their guidance. I can't wait to give my all for this club."

Gherasimencov, 20, joins the first team after spending the 2025 season on loan with Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC. Primarily playing as a fullback, the Moldovan international started 19 of his 30 appearances across all competitions, while adding two goals, as well as four assists.

Prior to going out on loan, Gherasimencov made 40 starts and 49 appearances for WFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro across three seasons. His most prolific season came in 2024, as he started 25 of his 27 appearances, tallied two goals, and registered six assists. In total, Gherasimencov posted four goals and seven assists during his time with the second team.

Gherasimencov originally joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy in August 2020 after previously being part of the Whitecaps FC BMO Alberta Academy Centre in partnership with the Alberta Soccer Association and Calgary Minor Soccer Association. During the 2022 season, Gherasimencov was selected to the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game featuring the top academy players from across the league.

Gherasimencov was born in Bǎlťi, Moldova and then moved to Calgary, Alberta with his family in 2016. In his youth, he played with Calgary Blizzard before joining the 'Caps BMO Alberta Academy Centre.

At the international level, Gherasimencov has represented Moldova's men's national team three times, while also suiting up for their U-21 and U-19 teams over the years.

Gherasimencov becomes the 11th WFC2 MLS NEXT Pro player to be signed to a first team contract, joining Ali Ahmed, Simon Becher, Levonte Johnson, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, Jeevan Badwal, Nelson Pierre, Liam Mackenzie, Rayan Elloumi, Mark O'Neill, and Nikola Djordjevic. He is also the 29th Homegrown signing for the first team.

TRANSACTION: On December 17, 2025, Whitecaps FC sign defender Mihail Gherasimencov to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player. Gherasimencov agrees to a contract through the 2027-28 season, with a club option for the 2028-29 season.

Mihail Gherasimencov

Pronunciation: mee-hail gair-ah-see-men-cov

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165 pounds

Date of Birth: March 25, 2005 in Bǎlťi, Moldova

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Citizenship: Canada, Moldova

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Whitecaps FC 2 (2022-2025), Cavalry FC (2025 - on loan)

Youth Clubs: Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, Calgary Blizzard

Instagram: @mihail.gherasimencov







Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.