LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational
Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) today announced its match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, from February 7-21. LAFC returns to the valley for what will be the largest version of the tournament ever with 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and 9 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams confirmed to participate. The Black & Gold will face NYCFC on Sunday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. as part of the tournament.
Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. Fans can visit lafc.com/schedule or coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes for more information.
In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 17, 2025
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sporting KC Holds Four Picks in MLS SuperDraft on Thursday - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC to Face LA Galaxy, Austin FC and Portland Timbers at 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational - Chicago Fire FC
- 2026 MLS SuperDraft Explained: Break Down the Rapids' Picks, Eligibility Rules & Tune-In Information - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy to Play at CVI on February 8 and February 11 - LA Galaxy
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational - Los Angeles FC
- Coachella Valley Invitational Announces 2026 Match Schedule, Early Bird Pricing Available Now - St. Louis City SC
- Sporting KC Schedule Set for Coachella Valley Invitational - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Transfer Álvaro Barreal to Santos FC - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Prepares for Thursday's 2026 MLS SuperDraft - Real Salt Lake
- Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador - Los Angeles FC
- Houston Dynamo Football Club Welcome Houston Native Graham Wincott as Chief Marketing Officer - Houston Dynamo FC
- D.C. United Acquires Israeli International and MLS All-Star Tai Baribo from the Philadelphia Union - D.C. United
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Midfielder Bryan Acosta for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Britton Fischer to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Red Bull New York Acquires Winger Cade Cowell on Loan from Chivas Guadalajara - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Signs Luis Suárez to a New Contract - Inter Miami CF
- Major League Soccer Announces Eligible Player List for 2026 MLS SuperDraft - MLS
- New York City FC Names Robin Nicholls as Academy Director - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational
- Red&Gold Football to Partner with S.D. Aucas of Ecuador
- Match Schedule Set for LAFC's First Two Rounds of Concacaf Champions Cup
- LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière
- LAFC Honored by Major League Soccer as Recipient of 2025 Sponsorship Activation of the Year Award