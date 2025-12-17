LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational

Published on December 17, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) today announced its match schedule for the 2026 preseason tournament at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, from February 7-21. LAFC returns to the valley for what will be the largest version of the tournament ever with 12 Major League Soccer (MLS) and 9 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams confirmed to participate. The Black & Gold will face NYCFC on Sunday, February 8 at 12:00 p.m. as part of the tournament.

Early Bird pricing is now available for General Admission Day Passes and will start at just $34. Pricing for General Admission Weekend Passes (Feb 7-8 and Feb 14-15) will start at $68. Pricing and savings vary by date. Early Bird Pricing ends January 5. Fans can visit lafc.com/schedule or coachellavalleyinvitational.com/passes for more information.

In addition to providing each of the participating MLS and NWSL teams the opportunity to prepare for their upcoming 2026 seasons in optimum weather at world class facilities, CVI will give fans unprecedented access to watch some of MLS's and NWSL's most decorated and popular players and teams in an intimate setting, along with unique fan experiences.







