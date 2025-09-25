Brad Stuver Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club and goalkeeper Brad Stuver have agreed to a contract extension. Stuver signs a new two-year deal guaranteed through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

"For me, Austin has become like home," said Stuver. "The way that this community has embraced me since the very start has been nothing short of incredible. It has been a privilege to represent the Club on and off the pitch and I'm grateful for all of the experiences I've had in the last five years here, while looking forward to many more."

Stuver signed for Austin FC as a free agent on December 28, 2020, prior to the team's inaugural season. Since then, he has appeared in all but seven (7) games in the Club's history and is the Club's all-time leader in matches played with 176.

Stuver was selected to the MLS All-Star Team in 2025. He led the league in saves in both 2023 and 2024. Stuver has made 615 saves in MLS regular season play during his five (5) seasons in Verde & Black, keeping 35 clean sheets. He needs six (6) more saves before the end of the 2025 season to set a new MLS record for the most saves by a goalkeeper in a five-year span.

"Brad has been an important part of Austin FC throughout his time at the Club," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "His consistency on the pitch and positive influence in both the locker room and the community are admirable, and we are delighted to have him sign a new contract."

Stuver earned Austin FC's Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2021, 2022, and 2024. He saved two (2) penalty kicks in each of the shootouts in which Austin has previously been involved: a win over Real Salt Lake in the Club's first-ever MLS Cup Playoff match in October 2022, and a win over San Jose Earthquakes in a U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal in July 2025.

Stuver has been an exemplary community-engaged athlete throughout his time in Austin. In 2022 he became the first-ever MLS player to be named a nominee for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYs before being nominated for the award again in 2023. Stuver has also been a multiple-time finalist for MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year for his community-based advocacy and fundraising across Central Texas.

