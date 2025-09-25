Nashville SC to Host Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final Watch Party at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza on October 1

Published on September 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - To celebrate its first-ever appearance in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final, Nashville Soccer Club is hosting a watch party at GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. CT.

Fans can help cheer on the Boys in Gold against Austin FC while the team seeks to win the first major professional sports championship in Tennessee and club history.

The free event will feature food trucks, games, giveaways and more with free parking available in GEODIS Park Lots 5, 6, and 7. Fans interested in being a part of Music City sports history can RSVP at https://www.gofevo.com/event/Opencupfinal.

WHAT: 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final Watch Party

WHERE: GEODIS Park's Publix Plaza

501 Benton Ave.

Nashville, TN 37203

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

5:30 p.m. CT - Media arrival and set up

6 p.m. CT - Watch Party begins







