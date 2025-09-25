Brian White sets new career high as 'Caps battle back

September 25, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC - In a scrappy Cascadia Cup tilt, Vancouver Whitecaps FC relied on the return of striker Brian White to claw back a 1-1 draw against rivals Portland Timbers on Wednesday.

Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made four changes from last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Both defender Édier Ocampo and midfielder Andrés Cubas were suspended for an accumulation of cautions, so Giuseppe Bovalina drew in at right back, along with Ralph Priso in midfield. Up front, Jayden Nelson came in for Ali Ahmed, while 18-year-old Rayan Elloumi made his first MLS start as he stepped in at striker for Daniel Ríos.

For the opening 35 minutes, Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka reminded everyone in BC Place why he was named an MLS All-Star. First, he woke his club up with a strong save from a Matías Rojas free kick in the second minute.

On the next rush, while defending a cross, midfielder Kenji Cabrera and centre back Belal Halbouni collided. Full credit to both players - the Peruvian and the Canadian shrugged off the hit and returned to action.

The Timbers followed up with numerous chances, led by right winger Kristoffer Velde who cracked a high attempt off the crossbar after getting behind the 'Caps backline.

By 10 minutes in, the Blue and White made inroads with Jayden Nelson dancing in the area, but a series of short crosses led to midfielder Sebastian Berhalter's flash across 'keeper James Pantemis's goal without the final man open.

Another nervy moment occurred as Portland's Velde had his second round in one-on-one with Takaoka. The 'keeper went beast mode as he leapt and stung his gloves to deny the opener.

Takaoka's heroics meant that the Blue and White had time to regroup. Nelson put on a superb display of keep away after he crossed the centre line. The 22-year-old Canadian pulled off a spin around Paredes, then continued with a stutter-step past centre back Dario Župarić. Before Nelson could sprint into the box, Paredes recovered to shut down the chance.

Meanwhile, Takaoka added his fifth brilliant first-half save by climbing the ladder and making a skyward punch to force a dipping Kelsy 12-yard header out of play. However, the Timbers finally connected in the 39th minute to snap the 'Caps clean sheet streak of 326 minutes over the past five matches in all competitions.

Portland defender Kamal Miller jumped to intercept a clearing attempt and flexed his muscles for a 25-yard drive that barely zipped over the outstretched 'keeper's gloves into the top corner for 1-0 to the Timbers.

After play resumed, Nelson gave way to Ali Ahmed up front.

Early on in the second half, an Elloumi diagonal sprint to win the ball from Župarić resulted in flared tempers. The Portland centre back was cautioned after he kicked Elloumi, who was in a vulnerable position on the ground while maintaining possession of the ball.

Whitecaps FC then came three feet from glory - Berhalter guided his corner kick into the box for centre back Mathías Laborda - his sly header barely swerved wide of the near post.

Seconds after Elloumi was substituted off, incoming striker Brian White almost equalized after the ball tantalizingly pinwheeled in front of Pantemis and his defenders. Boots flailed away in vain until forward Emmanuel Sabbi followed up with a five-yard dribbler that a defender booted clear.

As the minutes ticked away, Sørensen put on Daniel Ríos in the hopes of claiming at least a draw. The Mexican striker's presence immediately ignited the home side.

A Berhalter long ball dipped eight yards in front of goal for a Ríos deflection that Pantemis snatched away from trickling over the line.

Whitecaps FC came agonizingly close with a sweet four-way series of one-touch crosses that began with substitute J.C. Ngando's no-look pass and ended with a Berhalter smash that forced Pantemis into a superb diving save to tip the blast over the crossbar.

Two minutes from time, Berhalter played set-up man. His corner was headed by Laborda from the far post to an oncoming White - his outstretched boot tapped home the equalizer for 1-1. For White, it was his 15th MLS goal this season and his 21st across all competitions - a new career high for the spectacular striker.

Deep in added time, Sabbi shrugged off a defender to make room for a blast off the cross bar before the final whistle and a 1-1 final.

Up next, Whitecaps FC head down the I-5 for another Cascadia Cup clash against Seattle Sounders FC this Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT. With a draw, the Blue and White will hoist the Cascadia Cup for the record-breaking eighth time, as well as clinch a top four spot in the Western Conference and home field advantage in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The next match at BC Place will be a big one, as the 'Caps host the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final against Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) next Wednesday, October 1 at 7 p.m. PT. For all ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Jon Freemon

Attendance: 20,212

Scoring Summary

39' - POR - Kamal Miller

88' - VAN - Brian White (Mathías Laborda, Sebastian Berhalter)

Cautions

47' - POR - Dario Župarić

57' - VAN - Belal Halbouni

67' - POR - Cristhian Paredes

71' - POR - Ian Smith

74' - POR - Diego Chará

Statistics

Possession: VAN 57.6% - POR 42.4%

Shots: VAN 14 - POR 17

Shots on Goal: VAN 3 - POR 7

Saves: VAN 6 - POR 2

Fouls: VAN 14 - POR 14

Offsides: VAN 0 - POR 0

Corners: VAN 4 - POR 11

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 27.Giuseppe Bovalina (14.Daniel Ríos 80'), 12.Belal Halbouni, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter ©, 6.Ralph Priso (59.Jeevan Badwal 73'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi, 17.Kenji Cabrera (26.J.C. Ngando 80'), 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed HT); 75.Rayan Elloumi (24.Brian White 60')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 41.Nikola Djordjevic, 42.Nelson Pierre, 53.Mark O'Neill

Portland Timbers

41.James Pantemis; 23.Ian Smith (7.Ariel Lassiter 77'), 20.Finn Surman, 13.Dario Župarić, 4.Kamal Miller, 35.Matías Rojas (10.David Da Costa 62'), 21.Diego Chará © (24.David Ayala 77'), 17.Cristhian Paredes; 99.Kristoffer Velde (15.Eric Miller 83'), 19.Kevin Kelsy (9.Felipe Mora 62'), 11.Antony

Substitutes not used

25.Trey Muse, 18.Zachery McGraw, 22.Omir Fernandez, 25.Trey Muse, 80.Joao Ortiz







