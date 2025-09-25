St. Louis CITY SC Hosts LAFC on Saturday at Energizer Park

Following back-to-back road wins, St. Louis CITY SC returns home to hosts LAFC on Saturday night at Energizer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can also tune in locally on KYKY Y98.1 FM (English) and KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish).

How to Watch

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple TV Talent (English): Nate Bukaty (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)

Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Raul Guzman (play-by-play), Ashley Gonzalez (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)

Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Matchday Activities

The CITY Block Party kicks off at 4:30PM this Saturday on Lou Fusz Plaza with music by Tatiana Rose. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to spin the prize wheel, test their soccer skills, and grab dinner from Steve's or Balkan Treat Box. At 6:00PM, gates to Energizer Park open and Mobile Order Ahead becomes available in the CITY App. The first 7,500 fans through the gates will receive a special Hispanic Heritage Month shirt designed by artist Juan Carlos Polo, courtesy of World Wide Technology.

Last Time Out

St. Louis CITY SC picked up another road victory last weekend, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 at PayPal Park. Brendan McSorley scored his first two goals for the first team, while Marcel Hartel added another to secure the win. Klauss, Chris Durkin, Hartel, and McSorley all tallied assists on the night, contributing to a well-rounded team performance. McSorley's brace capped off a man-of-the-match performance that also earned him a place on the Team of the Matchday, while Hartel's goal and assist were enough to secure him a spot on the team as well.

McSorley's Impact

Brendan McSorley made an immediate impact in his first MLS start, scoring his first two career league goals, recording his first assist, and making a goal-line clearance in CITY SC's win over San Jose. He became the first player signed from CITY2 to score a brace for the first team in a regular-season match and joined Klauss as just the second player in club history to register at least two goals and one assist in a single game.

Hartel Form Continues

Marcel Hartel has been a consistent presence in attack for St. Louis CITY SC this season, leading the team in goal contributions with 13, including a team-high six assists. In the recent match against San Jose, he added both a goal and an assist, giving him six goal contributions over his last six appearances and marking back-to-back matches with a goal. Since joining the club, Hartel has tallied 10 goals and 13 assists in 40 regular-season MLS matches for St. Louis.

St. Louis CITY SC vs LAFC

St. Louis CITY SC is still searching for its first win against LAFC through five meetings. Before their most recent matchup, CITY had been held scoreless in every fixture since 2023, but they broke through earlier this season with two goals in a draw at BMO Stadium. Cedric Teuchert and an own goal from Nathan Ordaz put CITY ahead late, before Denis Bouanga equalized in stoppage time to split the points. The match also featured a standout performance from Ben Lundt, who made a career-best seven saves, including a penalty stop on Bouanga.

Scouting LAFC

LAFC comes into the match on red-hot form, scoring 14 goals in their last five matches, all scored by their two talisman Son Heung-min and Bouanga. LAFC have a 5-3-6 record on the road and are unbeaten in their last five road matches. Bouanga leads the team with 22 goals and eight assists.







