St. Louis CITY SC Back on the Road Facing San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at PayPal Park
Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC is back on the road for the second straight week, traveling to California to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT, with live coverage available on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can also tune in locally on KYKY Y98.1 FM (English) and KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish).
How to Watch
Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Apple TV Talent (English): Callum Williams (play-by-play), Calen Carr (analyst)
Apple TV Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz (play-by-play), Walter Roque (analyst)
Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)
Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst)
Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)
CITY On Tap
This weekend, join the CITY Street Team at Henke's Tavern! Enjoy Michelob ULTRA drink specials, CITY giveaways, and chances to win autographed prizes! And if you can't make it to Henke's Tavern, find an official CITY On Tap location near you!
Last Time Out
St. Louis CITY SC picked up their second road win of the season last weekend, defeating CF Montréal 2-0 at Stade Saputo. Conrad Wallem opened the scoring in the 11th minute, pouncing on a blocked shot to notch his first goal for CITY SC. The lead doubled in the 55th minute when Marcel Hartel slotted home from a Klauss assist. Roman Bürki secured his fourth clean sheet of the year, the team's first shutout since April 19 against Vancouver. Hartel's strike marked his sixth goal of the season, while Klauss tallied his first assist. With the game-winner, Wallem earned a spot on the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33.
St. Louis CITY SC vs San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis CITY SC has faced San Jose five times, remaining victorious across all meetings. The most recent matchup on May 31 marked interim head coach David Critchley's MLS debut, with goals from Klauss and Eduard Löwen securing a 2-1 win. CITY has also earned back-to-back 2-1 victories in their last two trips to PayPal Park, including last season's result when Cedric Teuchert and Marcel Hartel found the scoresheet.
Scouting San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose enters the weekend in ninth place in the Western Conference with 35 points and a 9-13-8 record. At PayPal Park, the Earthquakes hold a 4-5-6 mark but have dropped their last two home matches, including a recent loss to LAFC. Cristian Arango and Josef Martínez share the team lead with 12 goals each, while Cristian Espinoza leads the squad with 12 assists.
