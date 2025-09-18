Nashville SC to Travel to Austin FC in Its First-Ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on October 1

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will face Austin FC in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas in a live broadcast on Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Oct. 1. Austin defeated Minnesota United FC 2-1 in the final seconds of extra time earlier tonight to advance to the Final.

The Boys in Gold reached their second-ever final (also Leagues Cup 2023) by defeating the Philadelphia Union 3-1 at GEODIS Park last night courtesy of a hat trick from Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player candidate and Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge.

The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third-longest continuously run national cup tournament. The historic tournament is conducted on a single-match, knockout basis and is open to all professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer.

Nashville and Austin reached the Final after defeating a mix of Major League Soccer and USL Championship and League One sides. See below for a result breakdown from each round.

Nashville SC's road to the U.S. Open Cup Final:

Round of 32

Nashville SC 1

Chattanooga Red Wolves (USL League One) 0

Round of 16

Orlando City SC 2

Nashville SC 3

Quarterfinals

Nashville SC 5

D.C. United 2

Semifinals

Nashville SC 3

Philadelphia Union 1

Austin FC's road to the U.S. Open Cup Final:

Round of 32

Austin FC 3

El Paso FC (USL Championship) 2

Round of 16

Austin FC 3

Houston Dynamo 1

Quarterfinals

San Jose Earthquakes 2 (2)

Austin FC 2 (4)

Semifinals

Minnesota United FC 1

Austin FC 2

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup is Nashville SC's third participation in the tournament since joining Major League Soccer in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.







