Whitecaps FC to Face Vancouver FC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - For the first time in club history, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face another Metro Vancouver team in a competitive match, as they host Vancouver FC of Langley in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on Wednesday, October 1 at BC Place. Just over 40 kilometres separate BC Place from the home of the Eagles at Willoughby Community Park.

Fans attending the match will help grow the future of the sport in British Columbia, as the 'Caps will once again donate $1 from every ticket to BC Soccer, as  part of a development partnership.

Whitecaps FC enter the match as three-time defending Canadian champions, with four titles overall. The 'Caps will be looking to make history and become the first team to win four straight titles since the introduction of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

Vancouver FC launched in 2022 and played their first CPL season in 2023. The squad includes several 'Caps connections:

Head coach Martin Nash, a former Whitecaps captain, sixth all-time in appearances, and fourth all-time in assists

At least nine players who spent time in the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy System, including goalkeeper Callum Irving, defenders Matteo Campagna, Paris Gee, and David Norman Jr., midfielders Vasco Fry and Dominic Joseph, and forwards Thierno Bah, Terran Campbell, and Jay Herdman

Midfielder Nicolás Mezquida, who played with Whitecaps FC from 2014 to 2018

Forward Hugo Mbongue, the brother of Whitecaps FC midfielder Ralph Priso

The winner of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship will qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, featuring the best clubs from across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Earlier this year, the 'Caps made a magical run to reach the final of the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time, climbing to the second spot in the Concacaf Club Rankings, before falling to Cruz Azul in the final in Mexico City. As of September, Whitecaps FC are sixth in the latest Concacaf Club Rankings, while Vancouver FC are ranked 107th.

