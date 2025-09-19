LAFC Signs Midfielder Timothy Tillman to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed midfielder Timothy Tillman to a three-year contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029.
"We are thrilled to extend Timmy's contract and ensure he remains an important part of LAFC," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Timmy has established himself as an integral player for our club. His versatility, creativity, and athleticism allow him to influence the game in many ways. We are proud to reward his contributions and look forward to continuing to compete for trophies together. I also want to thank his agent, Markus, for his professionalism and partnership throughout this process."
Tillman, 26, joined LAFC in 2023 after playing with German Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Fürth the previous four years. Currently in his third season with LAFC, Tillman has made 82 MLS regular season appearances for the Black & Gold (72 starts), playing over 6,000 minutes while registering eight goals and five assists.
This season, he started in all the club's FIFA Club World Cup matches, notching the assist on the club's goal in a 1-1 draw versus Flamengo. He also started in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final and played 111 minutes in the club's 3-1 victory over Sporting KC. Overall, Tillman has appeared in four Finals with LAFC.
Prior to LAFC, Tillman made 85 career appearances across all competitions for Greuther Fürth, helping the team earn promotion to Bundesliga 1 in 2021. The Nürnberg, Germany, native appeared in 29 games in the top tier of German football in 2021-22, scoring one goal and registering two assists.
With the youth system of FC Bayern Munich in 2015, Tillman appeared 61 times across all competitions for the U-17 and U-19 teams and recored 15 goals and 21 assists. He joined FC Bayern II in the summer of 2017, making his Bundesliga 2 debut during the 5-0 win vs. FC Ingolstadt 04 II on Jul. 14. Tillman was a member of the FC Bayern first team that won the German Super Cup after defeating Borussia Dortmund in penalties on Aug. 5, 2017.
FC Bayern loaned Tillman to FC Nürnberg for the 2018-19 season where he made a total of 13 appearances across all competitions, including six Bundesliga 1 appearances.
He was transferred to Greuther Fürth in January of 2020 where he re-joined a club that he played with at the youth level from 2009-2015.
A dual citizen of the United States and Germany, Tillman represented Germany from the U-16 through the U-19 levels and made his debut with the U.S. Men's National team on January 20, 2024, in a friendly vs. Slovenia.
TRANSACTION: LAFC re-signs midfielder Timothy Tillman to a multi-year contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2025
- Whitecaps FC to Face Vancouver FC in 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Signs Contract Extension - New York City FC
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Timothy Tillman to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Signs Reed Baker-Whiting to New Contract - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Noah Allen to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas and FOX 4/KDFI More 27 Launch the Kick, a World Cup-Focused Monthly Show Hosted by Dan Hunt and Gina Miller - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Foundation and TELUS Launch Home Field Heroes Program - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Gifts One-Month of MLS Season Pass to All Chicagoans for Long-Awaited Playoff Push - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Announce Multiyear Sponsorship with Regions Bank - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Back on the Road Facing San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at PayPal Park - St. Louis City SC
- Son Hat Trick and Record-Setting Bouanga Goal Lead LAFC to 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- RSL Fall 4-1 at Home to LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Final with Dramatic Win in Minnesota - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Falls in Extra Time to Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC to Travel to Austin FC in Its First-Ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on October 1 - Nashville SC
- Austin FC to Host U.S. Open Cup Final at Q2 Stadium on October 1 - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Signs Midfielder Timothy Tillman to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Son Hat Trick and Record-Setting Bouanga Goal Lead LAFC to 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17
- LAFC Signs Defender Sergi Palencia to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Denis Bouanga's Three Goals Lead LAFC to 4-2 Victory in San Jose