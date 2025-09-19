LAFC Signs Midfielder Timothy Tillman to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC announced today that the club has re-signed midfielder Timothy Tillman to a three-year contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029.

"We are thrilled to extend Timmy's contract and ensure he remains an important part of LAFC," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "Timmy has established himself as an integral player for our club. His versatility, creativity, and athleticism allow him to influence the game in many ways. We are proud to reward his contributions and look forward to continuing to compete for trophies together. I also want to thank his agent, Markus, for his professionalism and partnership throughout this process."

Tillman, 26, joined LAFC in 2023 after playing with German Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Fürth the previous four years. Currently in his third season with LAFC, Tillman has made 82 MLS regular season appearances for the Black & Gold (72 starts), playing over 6,000 minutes while registering eight goals and five assists.

This season, he started in all the club's FIFA Club World Cup matches, notching the assist on the club's goal in a 1-1 draw versus Flamengo. He also started in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final and played 111 minutes in the club's 3-1 victory over Sporting KC. Overall, Tillman has appeared in four Finals with LAFC.

Prior to LAFC, Tillman made 85 career appearances across all competitions for Greuther Fürth, helping the team earn promotion to Bundesliga 1 in 2021. The Nürnberg, Germany, native appeared in 29 games in the top tier of German football in 2021-22, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

With the youth system of FC Bayern Munich in 2015, Tillman appeared 61 times across all competitions for the U-17 and U-19 teams and recored 15 goals and 21 assists. He joined FC Bayern II in the summer of 2017, making his Bundesliga 2 debut during the 5-0 win vs. FC Ingolstadt 04 II on Jul. 14. Tillman was a member of the FC Bayern first team that won the German Super Cup after defeating Borussia Dortmund in penalties on Aug. 5, 2017.

FC Bayern loaned Tillman to FC Nürnberg for the 2018-19 season where he made a total of 13 appearances across all competitions, including six Bundesliga 1 appearances.

He was transferred to Greuther Fürth in January of 2020 where he re-joined a club that he played with at the youth level from 2009-2015.

A dual citizen of the United States and Germany, Tillman represented Germany from the U-16 through the U-19 levels and made his debut with the U.S. Men's National team on January 20, 2024, in a friendly vs. Slovenia.

