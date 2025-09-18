Austin FC to Host U.S. Open Cup Final at Q2 Stadium on October 1

Austin, TEXAS - Following Austin FC's victory over Minnesota United FC on Wednesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Round, U.S. Soccer confirmed the details of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup Final. Austin FC will host Nashville SC on Wednesday, October 1 at Q2 Stadium, marking the first time that the Club will host the championship match of a major tournament.

The winner will lift the U.S. Open Cup trophy and qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The match will kick off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will be available to watch on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

Members of the Oak Collective Waitlist have access to a ticket pre-sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, September 18. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10:00 a.m. CT the following day, Friday, September 19.

The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest national soccer tournament in the United States, structured as a single elimination knockout tournament featuring 96 teams from various professional, semi-professional, and amateur levels. 2025 marks the 110th edition of the historic tournament.







