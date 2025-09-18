Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Noah Allen to Contract Extension

Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed Academy product Noah Allen to a contract extension through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option for the Club to extend the contract for 2029.

The South Florida native is currently in his fourth season with the Inter Miami CF First Team after signing as a Homegrown Player in 2022 and being an important member of the squad as the team secured its first two titles in Club history by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield title, clinching the latter establishing the MLS single-season points record in the process. Allen has also made history in that span, including notably becoming the first Inter Miami Academy product to start a match donning the captain's armband for our Club's First Team.

Additionally, the Academy graduate has performed at the highest level in major international competitions and has received individual accolades in the process, including being named Best Young Player and being included in the Best XI for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

In all, the versatile defender has racked up 98 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, contributing two goals and three assists along the way.

Allen, 21, progressed through Inter Miami's entire development pathway, beginning with the Academy in 2019, joining Inter Miami CF II in 2020, and debuting for the First Team in 2022. Subsequently, he became the second Academy product to feature in an MLS match, and first to start an MLS match, when he featured in the team's home opener on Feb. 26 against the Chicago Fire.

The fullback was amongst Inter Miami's inaugural Academy team that made its debut in a tournament in South Korea in 2019, becoming the first-ever Inter Miami team across any category to play a competitive match. Alongside him, fellow club Homegrown Player Ian Fray were also a part of the Academy's inaugural team that took part in the tournament in South Korea.

Allen then continued his progression through Inter Miami's development pathway, joining Inter Miami CF II late in 2020 as an Academy registered player, making his debut in October of that season. He then built on that opportunity in 2021, completing his first full season at the professional level. That season Allen was voted the 2021 USL League One Young Player of the Year. He then made his MLS debut with Inter Miami in the team's 2022 season opener against the Chicago Fire, starting the match and playing 78 minutes, and contributing by winning possession four times.

Additionally, on the international front Allen previously was a U.S. U-15 and U-20 selection, and most recently has been featuring for the Greece U-21 national team after making his debut for the side in March 2025.







