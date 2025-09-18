Whitecaps FC Foundation and TELUS Launch Home Field Heroes Program

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - The passion of a club or team deserves a soccer field that allows them to play their best on their home pitch!

The Whitecaps FC Foundation and TELUS announced on Thursday the launch of Home Field Heroes, a new program that will offer grants of up to $15,000 to eligible community and soccer organizations across British Columbia. This initiative will help improve local soccer pitches, upgrade equipment, and enhance infrastructure at the grassroots level.

"We are thrilled to partner with TELUS to kick off the Home Field Heroes program to benefit the soccer community in our province," said Jennifer Scott, chair for the Whitecaps FC Foundation. "We know that good facilities and infrastructure can leave a lasting impact on the experience of youth, and we are excited to review the applicants!"

To fund the program, TELUS will donate $2,500 for every goal scored by Whitecaps FC during matches from September 13 to October 18 - including both MLS regular season games and TELUS Canadian Championship matches - up to a total of $50,000. With 11 goals scored through the first two matches, TELUS have already donated $27,500 to the Home Field Heroes program.

"At TELUS, we believe in the transformative power of sport to connect communities and inspire our youth," said Jill Schnarr, Chief Communications & Brand Officer at TELUS. "We're proud to partner with the Whitecaps FC Foundation on the Home Field Heroes program to help create quality spaces where young athletes can grow, dream, and reach their full potential."

Whitecaps FC fans can expand the impact of this program by donating at wfcfoundation.com. Donations over $20 CAD are eligible for a tax receipt.

Eligible expenses include but are not limited to:

Goalposts

Nets

Corner flags

Player/team benches

Scoreboards

Soccer equipment (balls, cones, pinnies, mini-nets) Application Process Timelines:

October 1, 2025: Applications open at whitecapsfc.com/heroes

October 30, 2025: Applications close at 5 p.m. PT

November 2025: Selection Committee reviews applications

December 2025: Successful applicants announced Eligibility Requirements:

Be a member of BC Soccer or be a registered non-profit with qualified donee status

Have delivered soccer programming in BC for the past three years For additional information, please contact info@wfcfoundation.com with any questions.







