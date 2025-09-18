Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Final with Dramatic Win in Minnesota

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Paul, MINNESOTA - A 120th minute winner from CJ Fodrey saw Austin FC earn a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC in the U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Round on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. The Verde & Black advance to their first-ever major tournament final, which the Club will host at Q2 Stadium on October 1.

Austin opened the scoring in the final moments of the first half. Owen Wolff delivered a great ball to Osman Bukari, who sprinted behind the Minnesota defense and snuck his shot under Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Minnesota equalized in the 67th minute via a free kick, and the match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Brad Stuver made a crucial save in the 115th minute to keep the game level, and in the final minute of extra time, Fodrey poked in a rebound amid a scramble in the penalty box to send Austin to the U.S. Open Cup Final. Fodrey's goal was the latest ever scored in Club history.

Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (0-1) - Osman Bukari (assisted by Owen Wolff) 45+4' MIN (1-1) - Joaquín Pereyra (unassisted) 67' ATX (1-2) - CJ Fodrey (unassisted) 120'

Match Information Venue: Allianz Field (St. Paul, MN) Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees Referee: Alexis Da Silva Assistant Referee 1: Cory Richardson Assistant Referee 2: Jose Joaquin Da Silva Blanco 4th Official: Joshua Encarnación VAR: Tom Felice AVAR: Michael Radchuk Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its 15th home match and 30th match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday, September 21 at 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

