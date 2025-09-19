Sounders FC Signs Reed Baker-Whiting to New Contract
Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Reed Baker-Whiting to a new contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. The Seattle native has made 77 appearances in all competitions as a midfielder and fullback since originally signing with the club as a Homegrown Player in May of 2021. Baker-Whiting will now occupy a U-22 roster spot with the new deal.
"Reed is a young and promising talent who's already shown a lot of maturity in his time with the club," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "We're pleased to have him continue his journey with us and believe this new contract reflects the potential we see in him."
Baker-Whiting, 20, has 17 appearances in all competitions for Seattle this year, including two in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and three in the club's championship run at Leagues Cup 2025. He scored his lone goal with Sounders FC in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against the San Diego Loyal, helping the team to an extra-time victory. The Seattle native has appeared in four career postseason matches for the Rave Green, including a 96-minute shift against LAFC in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals. On the international stage, Baker-Whiting has represented the United States at the U-15, U-19 and U-20 levels, including callups to a pair of U-20 camps in Egypt and Spain earlier this year. He played for one season with Tacoma Defiance in 2020 before signing a First Team contract.
"I've really enjoyed coaching Reed over the past few seasons and watching him grow into a more confident and capable player," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's still young, but he carries himself well and continues to show progress every time he steps on the field. This new contract is a good step forward for him, and we're looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop within the group."
Baker-Whiting originally joined the club via the Sounders Discovery Program from Seattle United in 2016 and was on Sounders FC's U-12 squad in 2017 that won the Youdan Trophy after defeating Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Liverpool at the ICC Future's Tournament. He returned to the Youdan Tournament as a member of Sounders FC U-14 team in 2018, defeating Charlton Athletic 5-2 in the final. He also featured for the U-17 squad that won the 2019 Generation adidas Cup Champions Division, defeating Valencia CF in the final.
Following a 3-1 road loss to Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Austin FC on Sunday, September 21 at Q2 Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs Reed Baker-Whiting to a new contract through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029 on September 18, 2025. Baker-Whiting will occupy a U-22 roster spot.
