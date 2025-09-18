FC Dallas and FOX 4/KDFI More 27 Launch the Kick, a World Cup-Focused Monthly Show Hosted by Dan Hunt and Gina Miller

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - With the FIFA World Cup© set to return to North America in 2026 and North Texas preparing to host nine matches on the global stage, FC Dallas is teaming up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick - a new, World Cup-focused television show premiering this month.

Co-hosted by FC Dallas President/North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee Co-Chairman Dan Hunt and FC Dallas Vice President of Broadcasting and longtime sportscaster Gina Miller, The Kick will provide fans with an insider's look at the tournament, exclusive interviews, and engaging discussions with soccer icons like Alexi Lalas that connect global soccer's biggest event to the North Texas community.

The program will air monthly on FOX 4, KDFI More 27 as well as FOX Local through the FIFA World Cup© in 2026, bringing fans closer to the excitement as preparations accelerate for one of the largest sporting events in history.

"North Texas will be at the center of the soccer world in 2026," said Dan Hunt. "The Kick is our opportunity to share stories that highlight the passion, the preparation, and the people shaping this moment for our community."

"This show is designed to bring fans behind the scenes," added FOX 4/KDFI More 27 President and General Manager Jeff Gurley. "From exclusive access to FIFA planning, to stories about the North Texas soccer community, The Kick will connect local fans to the World Cup like never before."

Episode 1 Air Dates

FOX 4 (KDFW)

Sunday, Sept. 21 | 10:30-11:00 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27 | 11:00-11:30 p.m., following MLB coverage

More 27 (KDFI)

Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 9:00-9:30 p.m., immediately following FC Dallas Rewind

Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 9:00-9:30 p.m., immediately following FC Dallas Rewind

Each episode will re-air multiple times across the FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 lineup, ensuring fans have several opportunities to tune in. The second episode will debut in October.







