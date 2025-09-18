FC Dallas and FOX 4/KDFI More 27 Launch the Kick, a World Cup-Focused Monthly Show Hosted by Dan Hunt and Gina Miller
Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - With the FIFA World Cup© set to return to North America in 2026 and North Texas preparing to host nine matches on the global stage, FC Dallas is teaming up with KDFW FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 to launch The Kick - a new, World Cup-focused television show premiering this month.
Co-hosted by FC Dallas President/North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee Co-Chairman Dan Hunt and FC Dallas Vice President of Broadcasting and longtime sportscaster Gina Miller, The Kick will provide fans with an insider's look at the tournament, exclusive interviews, and engaging discussions with soccer icons like Alexi Lalas that connect global soccer's biggest event to the North Texas community.
The program will air monthly on FOX 4, KDFI More 27 as well as FOX Local through the FIFA World Cup© in 2026, bringing fans closer to the excitement as preparations accelerate for one of the largest sporting events in history.
"North Texas will be at the center of the soccer world in 2026," said Dan Hunt. "The Kick is our opportunity to share stories that highlight the passion, the preparation, and the people shaping this moment for our community."
"This show is designed to bring fans behind the scenes," added FOX 4/KDFI More 27 President and General Manager Jeff Gurley. "From exclusive access to FIFA planning, to stories about the North Texas soccer community, The Kick will connect local fans to the World Cup like never before."
Episode 1 Air Dates
FOX 4 (KDFW)
Sunday, Sept. 21 | 10:30-11:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 27 | 11:00-11:30 p.m., following MLB coverage
More 27 (KDFI)
Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 9:00-9:30 p.m., immediately following FC Dallas Rewind
Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 9:00-9:30 p.m., immediately following FC Dallas Rewind
Each episode will re-air multiple times across the FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 lineup, ensuring fans have several opportunities to tune in. The second episode will debut in October.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Noah Allen to Contract Extension - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas and FOX 4/KDFI More 27 Launch the Kick, a World Cup-Focused Monthly Show Hosted by Dan Hunt and Gina Miller - FC Dallas
- Whitecaps FC Foundation and TELUS Launch Home Field Heroes Program - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Gifts One-Month of MLS Season Pass to All Chicagoans for Long-Awaited Playoff Push - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Announce Multiyear Sponsorship with Regions Bank - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Back on the Road Facing San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at PayPal Park - St. Louis City SC
- Son Hat Trick and Record-Setting Bouanga Goal Lead LAFC to 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake - Los Angeles FC
- RSL Fall 4-1 at Home to LAFC - Real Salt Lake
- Austin FC Advances to U.S. Open Cup Final with Dramatic Win in Minnesota - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Falls in Extra Time to Austin FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC to Travel to Austin FC in Its First-Ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final on October 1 - Nashville SC
- Austin FC to Host U.S. Open Cup Final at Q2 Stadium on October 1 - Austin FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas and FOX 4/KDFI More 27 Launch the Kick, a World Cup-Focused Monthly Show Hosted by Dan Hunt and Gina Miller
- Bernard Kamungo Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Dallas' 2-0 Home Win over Texas Rivals Austin FC
- FC Dallas Blanks Texas Rival Austin FC, 2-0
- FC Dallas Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 32
- Ten-Man FC Dallas Earns Point in 1-1 Draw at St. Louis CITY SC