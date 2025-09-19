New York City FC Goalkeeper Matt Freese Signs Contract Extension

Published on September 18, 2025

New York City FC announced today that Goalkeeper Matt Freese has signed a contract extension through 2030.

The American Goalkeeper arrived at the Club ahead of the 2023 MLS Regular Season and has made 83 appearances, tallying 276 saves and 20 clean sheets across all competitions. Since joining the 'Boys in Blue,' Freese has been named 2024 Club MVP and earned his first call-up with the U.S. Men's National Team for his performances with New York City.

"We're thrilled to have secured Matt's future with the Club through this contract extension," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Over the past two seasons, he has not only established himself as one of MLS' premier goalkeepers but also a distinguished role model on-and-off the field. His character, leadership, and professionalism set a strong foundation for the Club, and we believe he will remain a cornerstone of our team for many years to come.

"Matt's contributions in 2024, during which he was recognized as our Club MVP, underlined his importance to the team. This season, he has continued his remarkable growth and elevated his game with key contributions to one of the best defensive records in the League. His consistency and composure earned him a well-deserved U.S. Men's National Team call-up, reflecting his individual growth and the caliber of his performances for New York City. As Matt enters the prime of his career, we're excited to see how he continues to develop and contribute to the successes for both club and country."

This season, Freese has already set a new single-season career high with seven clean sheets across 25 MLS appearances. With 248 saves and 18 clean sheets for New York City FC in league play, Freese ranks second all-time in both categories for the Club. So far this campaign, Freese has made 84 saves, helping the team tie for the third-fewest goals conceded in the league (35).

This past summer, Freese earned a call-up to the U.S. Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup. The American featured in all six matches throughout the tournament, recording two clean sheets and playing a pivotal role in the team's run to the final. In the quarterfinals against Costa Rica, Freese made three crucial saves in the penalty shootout to secure a victory for the U.S. Freese has gone on to make nine appearances collecting three clean sheets with the National Team.

"It's an exciting step for me to sign a long-term contract with New York City FC. The Club has felt like my family, and the fans have taken me in and supported me so generously since the first day I joined," said Goalkeeper Matt Freese. "It's such an exciting time to play for New York City FC, from the League's growth over the last decade to the Club's investment in a beautiful new home, Etihad Park.

"After meeting Head Coach Pascal Jansen in preseason and working with him for only one day, I immediately knew that extending my stay and learning under him was the right next step for my career and development. Additionally, Assistant Coach Rob Vartughian has been instrumental in my development - I truly enjoy working with him every single day, which is special. I also strongly believe in Sporting Director David Lee and the Front Office's vision for the Club's present and future and it's a privilege to be a part of it.

"My extension shows a mutual trust and the belief that New York City has in me, and for that I'm both very grateful and excited. This contract extension will allow me to continue to dive into my career and development on the field and in the locker room. I'm looking forward to creating many more memories with the fans in the years to come."

Since joining New York City FC, Freese has delivered consistently strong performances. Freese was named the Club MVP for the 2024 MLS season, becoming the fifth player to earn the honor. During the season, Freese featured in all 34 matches, making 121 saves, conceding 45 goals, and recording six clean sheets. The American's 121 saves ranked top three league-wide and stand as the second-highest total in Club history for a single season, just two shy of Josh Saunders' 123 in 2015.

Transaction: New York City FC signs Goalkeeper Matt Freese to a contract extension through 2030.

Name: Matt Freese

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 194lbs

Date of Birth: September 2, 1998

Age: 27

Hometown: Wayne, PA







