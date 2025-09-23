Match Advisory: New York City FC vs. Inter Miami CF, 9/24

Published on September 23, 2025

New York City FC News Release







We are officially one day away from one of our biggest matches of the season!

With the expected crowd for the match on Wednesday, September 24th vs. Inter Miami at Citi Field, gates will open promptly at 6pm. A longer than normal wait time is expected to enter the stadium, so supporters are advised to plan ahead and arrive early. Parking will open at 5pm.

Arriving early means fans can take advantage of our Fan Fest, which starts at 5pm on Mets Plaza, featuring games, giveaways and fun for the entire family.

Furthermore, the UN General Assembly will result in several road closures that could lead to additional traffic delays. See all planned road closures below.

Please note that due to Rosh Hashanah, all kosher concession stands at the stadium will be closed.

If you haven't yet, buy tickets now to be part of this epic clash!

Road closures:

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and 42nd Street

Area bounded by East 86th Street on the North, East 80th Street on the South, Park Avenue on the East and 5th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue / United Nations Plaza on the East and 3rd Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 57th Street on the North, 45th Street on the South, 3rd Avenue on the East and Madison Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by 58th Street on the North, 49th Street on the South, Madison Avenue on the East and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas on the West; All inclusive

Area bounded by West 47th Street on the North, West 44th Street on the South, 7th Avenue on the East and 8th Avenue on the West; All inclusive

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and 5th Avenue

8th Avenue between West 49th Street and West 44th Street

7th Avenue between West 56th Street and 59th Street

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 46th Street

5th Avenue between East 63rd Street and East 49th Street

Madison Avenue between East 58th Street and East 42nd Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between East 47th Street and East 42nd Street

Park Avenue between East 86th Street and East 45th Street

Lexington Avenue between East 57th Street and East 42nd Street

3rd Avenue between 83rd Street and 72nd Street

East 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

East 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

East 61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

West 59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

West/East 58th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

West/East 50th Street between 7th Avenue and Dead End / FDR Drive

West/East 49th Street between 8th Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

FDR Drive Service Road between East 48th Street and East 49th Street

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

West 46th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue / Avenue of the Americas

West/East 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

West/East 34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive







