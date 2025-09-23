UNICEF Takeover Night: Fútbol, Fun, and Fund Education

Published on September 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Back-to-school season is here, and every child has the right to learn. Yet, more than 10 million children in Latin America and the Caribbean are out of school, missing out on essential skills and knowledge.

This is why Inter Miami CF and UNICEF, as part of our three-year global partnership, have teamed up for a UNICEF Takeover Night on Tuesday, Sept. 30, as the Club faces the Chicago Fire at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium, offering fans a special occasion of fútbol, fun, and an opportunity to raise vital funds to support access to quality education programs for children in Argentina, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Mexico.

Check out all the exciting matchday initiatives and ways to get involved for this great cause!

ROUND UP PROGRAM: FOOD, BEVERAGES, AND MERCHANDISE

Fans will be able to round up their total in the purchases of food, beverages, and merchandise at Chase Stadium in support of the Inter Miami CF Foundation in partnership with UNICEF.

GET YOUR INTER MIAMI CF ALLIGATOR!

Proceeds of the purchases of the highly popular Inter Miami CF Stuffed Alligator available in the Team Store and merchandise stands throughout the stadium will benefit UNICEF.

Here's where you can find the Inter Miami CF Alligator:

Main Team Store: Located at Gate 3

C1 Store: Container Located at Gate 1

C2: Container Located at Gate 2

FZ: Container Located in the Fan Zone outside of the stadium (Opens 30 mins before Gates on Match Days)

TAKE HOME A SIGNED MESSI JERSEY THROUGH THE 50/50 RAFFLE WHILE BENEFITING THE INTER MIAMI CF FOUNDATION

We all win!

The fan randomly drawn in the raffle will take home a signed Lionel Messi jersey and approximately 50% of the funds, while the other half will benefit the Inter Miami CF Foundation and its efforts supporting quality education for children. Fans can participate both at Chase Stadium and from home. At the venue, fan ambassadors will be around the stadium to allow fans to purchase the tickets. Not at the match? Well, you're not fully missing out! You can also access the 50/50 Raffle online by visiting imcf.5050raffle.org!

The winner will be announced that night on the Inter Miami CF Foundation Instagram account and will be notified via email.

UNICEF INTERACTIVE POP-UP BY SECTION 102!

Starting at 6 p.m. ET, come by section 102 to make your own friendship bracelets! UNICEF will showcase an interactive child-friendly space and offer opportunities to learn more about the partnership. Don't miss it!

Come out to Chase Stadium for another magical night of fútbol and support a very special night by getting your tickets!







