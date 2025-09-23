Sporting KC Weekly

Sporting Kansas City will travel to the West Coast to take on reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription with local radio coverage on 103.7 FM and 810 AM. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 7:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City and Community Blood Center will team up to host a blood drive from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Budweiser Brew House at Children's Mercy Park (1 Sporting Way) in Kansas City, Kan. Community members can make an appointment for the blood drive online or by calling 1-877-468-6844.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign on the road against the Columbus Crew on Sunday at Historic Crew Stadium. The doubleheader will begin with the U-15's and U-18's at 9 a.m. CT and conclude with the U-16's at 11 a.m. CT. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro regular season at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday with the team's home finale against Ventura County on Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are available for only $10 on SeatGeek. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

