FC Dallas Launches Exclusive Club & Country Package Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026©

Published on September 23, 2025

FRISCO, Texas - With the FIFA World Cup© returning to North America in 2026 and North Texas set to host nine matches on soccer's biggest stage, FC Dallas today unveiled its Club & Country Package, an exclusive opportunity for fans to celebrate the global game right here at home.

FC Dallas has long been at the heart of the sport's growth in the region. From the National Soccer Hall of Fame to Toyota Stadium - an official FIFA World Cup© Team Base Camp - the club continues to serve as a hub for soccer excellence. The Club & Country Package is designed to bring the excitement of the world's largest sporting event closer to fans through unique experiences, insider content, and community engagement with FC Dallas, the Hall of Fame, and the broader North Texas soccer family.

For just $35, fans will receive exclusive benefits that blend the passion of club and country, including:

Limited-Edition Custom "Club & Country" Scarf: A first-of-its-kind keepsake featuring FC Dallas on one end and the fan's country of choice on the other. Each scarf is designed in the official colors of that national team, giving supporters a unique way to show pride for both club and country throughout the tournament. Fans may select from any of the 48 nations that qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026©.

VIP FC Dallas World Cup Draw Watch Party Pass which includes two drink vouchers to the FC Dallas World Cup Draw Watch Party

Additional details on the World Cup Draw Watch Party to come

One (1) free admission pass to the National Soccer Hall of Fame

Ticket Promotion Card for discounted access for up to three FC Dallas 2026 matches.

Entry into the FC Dallas Tournament Bracket Challenge with a chance to win 2027 FC Dallas Season Memberships and a slew of additional prizes!

"As North Texas prepares to shine on the global stage in 2026, this package gives our fans a unique opportunity to connect with the tournament in a way only FC Dallas can provide," said FC Dallas President and Dallas FIFA World Cup 2026© co-chairman Dan Hunt. "It blends the spirit of international competition with our club's commitment to creating unforgettable experiences."

Fans will also gain access to exclusive digital content from updates on qualifying nations and bracket breakdowns to details on watch parties and special events at Toyota Stadium, ensuring they stay connected on the road to the World Cup 2026.







