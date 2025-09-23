Austin FC and Q2 Support Local Nonprofits Through Q-mmunity Gives Grant Program

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC and Q2 Holdings, Inc. announced today that the organizations are teaming up for the fifth consecutive year to support local nonprofits strengthening Central Texas communities through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program. As part of the annual program, Austin FC and Q2 will award three (3) separate $50,000 grants to three (3) nonprofit organizations that focus on the advancement of underrepresented communities through the impact areas of education, job skills and readiness, and health and wellness, for a total of $150,000.

Central Texas nonprofits Our Shared Kitchen, Senior Access and Yellow Bike Project were named the 2024 Q-mmunity Gives grant recipients.

"The Q-mmunity Gives grant program provides support to our Central Texas community, presenting opportunities and resources to help members of our robust local nonprofit community advance their missions," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "We're grateful to work alongside our likeminded partners at Q2 for the fifth consecutive year on this highly important initiative."

"We're proud to continue to support local nonprofits through the Q-mmunity Gives grant program in partnership with Austin FC," said Q2 Chairman and CEO Matt Flake. "At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions. This program allows us to extend that mission by investing in organizations driving meaningful impact in Central Texas communities."

For a grant application to be considered eligible, it must meet the following criteria:

Program/project must fall within one or more of the following impact areas: (1) Education, (2) Job Skills & Readiness, (3) Health & Wellness;

Program/project must be in the Central Texas community;

Request must come from nonprofit organizations (no funding to individuals);

Requested funds must be used to implement a project; capacity grants are not awarded by Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives.

Nonprofit organizations must be certified as tax exempt under Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code and not a private foundation as defined in section 509(a) of the code; and

Nonprofit organizations must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Texas Franchise Tax Board and the Texas Secretary of State.

The Austin FC and Q2 Q-mmunity Gives Grant Committee will accept applications from September 23 through October 10.

