Inter Miami CF Visits New City FC with Playoffs Berth in Sight

Published on September 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (15W-6L-7D, 52 points) is set for midweek MLS regular season action on the road, with the team traveling to take on New York City FC (16W-9L-5D, 53 points) this Wednesday, Sept. 24. The meeting at Citi Field in Queens, New York City is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Past Regular Season Match

Inter Miami visits New York City FC in search of a third consecutive regular season win. Most recently, the team defeated D.C. United 3-2 at home this past Saturday. A stellar performance by Lionel Messi led the team to victory, with our Club captain bagging a brace and dishing out an assist. Attacker Tadeo Allende scored the team's other goal on the night at Chase Stadium.

Additionally, with his two goals and assist tonight, Messi recorded his 16th game with at least one goal and one assist, tying Carlos Vela (16) for the second-most in a player's first three MLS seasons and trailing only Preki (17).

Inter Miami Playoffs Scenarios

Inter Miami is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 52 points and a record of 15 wins, six losses and seven draws. Notably, the Club has three games in hand on three of the teams above in the table, and two games in hand on the remaining team.

Inter Miami will clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday weekend if the team secures a win or a draw against NYCFC.

Attacking Stats

Inter Miami's attacking unit has been in fine form so far this 2025 regular season, with forwards/wingers/attacking midfielders accounting for 48 of the team's 60 goals thus far this MLS regular season.

Messi leads the way with 22 goals and currently is tied for first place in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi. Tadeo Allende comes next with eight goals, followed by Telasco Segovia with seven goals and Luis Suárez follows six. Fafa Picault and Allen Obando round out the list with four goals and a strike respectively.

Previously Against New York City FC

Wednesday's match will be the second between the sides this regular season and 13th overall in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded one win, seven losses and four draws in its past meetings.

The teams have played out for consecutive draws in their past encounters. Earlier this year in February, Inter Miami and New York CIty FC drew 2-2 at Chase Stadium.

Scouting New York CIty FC

New York City FC hosts Inter Miami after winning its last three regular season fixtures. Most recently, the New York side defeated Charlotte FC at home this past Saturday. In all, NYCFC has recorded 16 wins, nine losss and five draws for a total 53 points and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference table.

Forward Alonso Martínez has been the team's leader so far this regular season with 17 goals and two assists to his name.







