Uzuni Scores in Stoppage Time as Austin FC Beats Seattle

Published on September 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Myrto Uzuni scored in the sixth minute of second half stoppage time to lift Austin FC to a 2-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday night at Q2 Stadium. The result moves Austin into sixth place in the Western Conference, one (1) point behind Seattle in fifth and eight (8) points above the playoff line.

The teams traded goals on either side of halftime. Diego Rubio gave Austin the lead in the 42nd minute, pressing and winning the ball before finishing to the far post. The Sounders then equalized in the first minute of the second half through Georgi Minoungou.

As the second half went on, Brad Stuver made several key saves to keep the score level, totaling five (5) on the night. Just as Austin did on Wednesday night in the U.S. Open Cup semifinal, the team found a winning goal in the final seconds of the match. Dani Pereira played the ball into the box, and CJ Fodrey headed it back across the face of goal where Uzuni was waiting to poke it in.

Goal-Scoring Summary

ATX (1-0) - Diego Rubio (unassisted) 42'

SEA (1-1) - Georgi Minoungou (assisted by Danny Musovski, Cristian Roldan) 46'

ATX (2-1) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by CJ Fodrey, Dani Pereira) 90+6'

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Weather: Sunny, 91 degrees

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referee 1: Corey Rockwell

Assistant Referee 2: Adam Garner

4th Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 16th away match and 31st match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, September 27 at 8:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







