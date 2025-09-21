Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Sunday Afternoon at Q2 Stadium

September 21, 2025

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to Austin FC for a match at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, September 21 (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-8-9), most recently coming off a 3-1 road loss to Inter Miami on September 16. Austin is in seventh place in the West with 41 points (11-10-8).

The two sides met earlier this year on June 28 at Lumen Field, a 2-0 win for the Rave Green. Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski scored in the contest. Seattle has a 5-1-3 all-time record against Austin, including a 3-0-1 record at Q2 Stadium.

Seattle can clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win against Austin or a draw against Austin coupled with a Real Salt Lake loss or draw to LAFC.

Reed Baker-Whiting (USA) and Obed Vargas (Mexico) have both been called up to their national teams for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, taking place in Chile from September 27 - October 20. The two will depart for the tournament following Sunday's match at Austin.

Following Sunday's match, the Rave Green return home for three home matches, beginning with a Cascadia clash against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman & Andrew Wiebe

Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri

Local Radio (English): iHeart.com

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Shane O'Neill

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

