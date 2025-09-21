Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Sunday Afternoon at Q2 Stadium
Published on September 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to Austin FC for a match at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, September 21 (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-8-9), most recently coming off a 3-1 road loss to Inter Miami on September 16. Austin is in seventh place in the West with 41 points (11-10-8).
The two sides met earlier this year on June 28 at Lumen Field, a 2-0 win for the Rave Green. Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski scored in the contest. Seattle has a 5-1-3 all-time record against Austin, including a 3-0-1 record at Q2 Stadium.
Seattle can clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win against Austin or a draw against Austin coupled with a Real Salt Lake loss or draw to LAFC.
Reed Baker-Whiting (USA) and Obed Vargas (Mexico) have both been called up to their national teams for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, taking place in Chile from September 27 - October 20. The two will depart for the tournament following Sunday's match at Austin.
Following Sunday's match, the Rave Green return home for three home matches, beginning with a Cascadia clash against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin, Taylor Twellman & Andrew Wiebe
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
Local Radio (English): iHeart.com
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Shane O'Neill
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
Major League Soccer Stories from September 21, 2025
- Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Sunday Afternoon at Q2 Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Bring Home Three Vital Points on the Road with 3-2 Victory over LA Galaxy, But Have Plenty of Lessons to Learn from the Performance - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Suffer Narrow 3-2 Defeat to FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- San Jose Unable To Overcome Early Deficit - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Edges LA Galaxy, 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- St. Louis CITY SC Puts Three Past San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at PayPal Park - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Sunday Afternoon at Q2 Stadium
- Sounders FC and Providence to Support Lindbergh High School Suicide Awareness Walk this Saturday, September 20
- Reed Baker-Whiting and Obed Vargas Called-Up for 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup
- Sounders FC Signs Reed Baker-Whiting to New Contract
- Seattle Falls 3-1 to Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium