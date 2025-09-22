Seattle Falls 2-1 to Austin FC on Sunday Evening at Q2 Stadium
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS. - Sounders FC (12-9-9, 45 points) fell 2-1 to Austin FC (12-10-8, 44 points) on Sunday evening at Q2 Stadium. Georgi Minoungou bagged his second strike of the season in all competitions for Seattle, but a goal deep into second-half stoppage by Austin's Myrto Uzuni sealed the game for the home side. The Rave Green next return home for a Cascadia Cup clash against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle remains in fifth place in the Western Conference with the result, sitting on 45 points (12-9-9). The top nine teams in the West qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Rave Green are now 5-2-3 all-time against Austin FC. Sunday's match was the first-ever loss for Seattle at Q2 Stadium.
Georgi Minoungou's goal in the 46th minute was his first goal of the season in MLS play and his second in all competitions. He also scored in Leagues Cup 2025 action.
Danny Musovski and Cristian Roldan both assisted on Minoungou's strike. It was Musovski's fourth assist this season, all in MLS play, and Roldan's ninth in MLS and his 11th in all competitions, both the most on the team.
Brian Schmetzer made six changes to the starting lineup from Tuesday's match against Inter Miami CF, with Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Snyder Brunell, Albert Rusnák and Danny Musovski replacing Stefan Frei, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Kim Kee-hee, Georgi Minoungou, Jesús Ferreira and Osaze De Rosario.
Seattle next returns home for a Cascadia Cup clash against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, September 27 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Austin FC 2
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Venue: Q2 Stadium
Referee: Jair Marrufo
Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner
Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal
VAR: Daniel Radford
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: 81 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
ATX - Diego Rubio 42'
SEA - Georgi Minoungou (Danny Musovski, Cristian Roldan) 46'
ATX - Myrto Uzuni 90'+6'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Danny Musovski (caution) 2'
SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 28'
SEA - Jesús Ferreira (caution) 90'+2'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting 90'+2'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Snyder Brunell (Georgi Minoungou HT), Albert Rusnák (Danny Leyva 70'), Paul Rothrock (Jesús Ferreira 60'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 60')
Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Kim Kee-hee, João Paulo, Pedro de la Vega
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 7
Offside: 0
Corner-Kicks: 12
Saves: 4
Austin FC - Brad Stuver; Oleksandr Svatok, Brendan Hines-Ike, Julio Cascante; Žan Kolmanič, Ilie Sánchez (Nicolás Dubersarsky 78'), Besard Sabovic (Dani Pereira 62'), Mikkel Desler (Jon Gallagher 40'); Owen Wolff (CJ Fodrey 78'), Myrto Uzuni, Diego Rubio (Osman Bukari 62')
Substitutes not used: Jáder Obrian, Stefan Cleveland, Guilherme Biro, Mateja Djordjevic
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 6
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 4
