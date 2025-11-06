Cristian Roldan Called into United State's Men's National Team for November Friendlies

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino today announced the 25 players on his final roster for the November FIFA window, with Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan set to join the squad for friendlies against Paraguay on November 15 and Uruguay on November 18. This marks the third consecutive callup for Roldan, who was recently named to this year's MLS Best XI list for the first time in his career. The University of Washington product has 45 all-competition appearances for the Rave Green in 2025, tallying a team-high 13 assists.

Roldan, 30, has 41 career international caps and was part of the USMNT squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. He most recently appeared for the Stars and Stripes last month in a pair of friendlies, tallying two assists in a 2-1 win over Australia. He also played in all five of the USMNT's fixtures in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Mauricio Pochettino's squad is set to face a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound opponents in the upcoming window, beginning with Paraguay on November 15 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania (2:00 p.m. PT / TNT, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock) before a matchup with Uruguay on November 18 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (4:00 p.m. PT / TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock). Roldan has 45 appearances (42 starts) for Seattle this season in all competitions, tallying two goals and a team-high 13 assists. Since being selected by Seattle in the first round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan ranks second in club history with 391 appearances across all competitions, sixth with 44 goals and second with 70 assists.

Following a 4-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday to even the Round One Best-of-3 series at a game apiece, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Allianz Field for the decisive Game 3 against the Loons on Saturday, November 8 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The winner of Game 3 will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers.







