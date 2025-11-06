Cristian Roldan Called into United State's Men's National Team for November Friendlies
Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - United States Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino today announced the 25 players on his final roster for the November FIFA window, with Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan set to join the squad for friendlies against Paraguay on November 15 and Uruguay on November 18. This marks the third consecutive callup for Roldan, who was recently named to this year's MLS Best XI list for the first time in his career. The University of Washington product has 45 all-competition appearances for the Rave Green in 2025, tallying a team-high 13 assists.
Roldan, 30, has 41 career international caps and was part of the USMNT squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. He most recently appeared for the Stars and Stripes last month in a pair of friendlies, tallying two assists in a 2-1 win over Australia. He also played in all five of the USMNT's fixtures in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and recorded an assist in a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Mauricio Pochettino's squad is set to face a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup-bound opponents in the upcoming window, beginning with Paraguay on November 15 at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania (2:00 p.m. PT / TNT, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock) before a matchup with Uruguay on November 18 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (4:00 p.m. PT / TNT, TruTV, HBO Max, Universo, Peacock). Roldan has 45 appearances (42 starts) for Seattle this season in all competitions, tallying two goals and a team-high 13 assists. Since being selected by Seattle in the first round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Roldan ranks second in club history with 391 appearances across all competitions, sixth with 44 goals and second with 70 assists.
Following a 4-2 win over Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday to even the Round One Best-of-3 series at a game apiece, Seattle Sounders FC travels to Allianz Field for the decisive Game 3 against the Loons on Saturday, November 8 (1:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM). The winner of Game 3 will advance to the Western Conference Semifinals to face the either San Diego FC or the Portland Timbers.
Major League Soccer Stories from November 6, 2025
- Messi Provides Heartfelt Remarks, Receives Keys to the City of Miami at the America Business Forum - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Return Home for Deciding Game 3 Showdown with Columbus Crew in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- Revolution's Allan Oyirwoth & Dor Turgeman Earn November National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Cristian Roldan Called into United State's Men's National Team for November Friendlies - Seattle Sounders FC
- Mary Shepro Elevated to Columbus Crew President of Business Operations - Columbus Crew SC
- Roman Celentano, Miles Robinson Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for Upcoming November FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Defender Joel Waterman Called up by Canada Men's National Team for November FIFA Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for November International Window - Portland Timbers
- Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for November FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Zorhan Bassong Selected to Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell Named 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Once Again Selected by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino - Real Salt Lake
- Atlanta United Names Gerardo "Tata" Martino as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Elevates the Fan Experience with the Launch of Ace, an Ambient AI Engine Built Specifically for CITY SC Fans - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Look to Turn the Page Quick from Game 2 But Learn and Grow from Mistakes for Game 3 - FC Cincinnati
- Delaware North Selected as Food and Beverage Provider for Inter Miami CF's New Home at Miami Freedom Park - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Cristian Roldan Called into United State's Men's National Team for November Friendlies
- Cristian Roldan Named to 2025 MLS Best XI
- Sounders FC Defeats Minnesota 4-2 in Game 2 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series, Forcing Decisive Game 3
- Sounders FC Faces Minnesota United FC in Game 2 of Its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series on Monday Night at Lumen Field
- Seattle Area Celebrates Sounders FC Ahead of Monday's Match vs. Minnesota in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs