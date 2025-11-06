St. Louis CITY SC Elevates the Fan Experience with the Launch of Ace, an Ambient AI Engine Built Specifically for CITY SC Fans

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inspired by Enterprise Mobility founder Jack Taylor's commitment to customer service, Ace redefines fan experience with intelligent and personalized real-time service - on matchday and every day for CITY fans.

St. Louis CITY SC, in partnership with Major League Soccer, is unveiling Ace - a groundbreaking, ambient AI engine that will live across CITY's digital ecosystem. Accessible through the CITY app and internal club systems, Ace will deliver personalized and real-time insights for fans at scale - before, during, and after matchday. More than data and information, Ace creates a more inclusive and accessible experience for fans visiting Energizer Park, the home of St. Louis CITY SC. Ace soft launched on October 15 to allow CITY app's heavy users to help refine engine models and gather additional data and early insights through satisfaction surveys.

Purpose-built atop OpenAI's infrastructure, Ace is named in honor of Jack Taylor, the legendary founder of Enterprise Mobility, a decorated WWII Naval aviator and visionary entrepreneur whose legacy is deeply embedded in the culture of St. Louis and St. Louis CITY SC. Jack Taylor built his company on the belief that customer service isn't a department - it's a mindset.

"Speed and personalization are central to our fan experience - inside and outside Energizer Park. Ace represents our first expression in ambient AI - technology that can fade into the background so our fans can get back to life or back to the action even faster", said Matt Sebek, Chief Experience Officer at St. Louis CITY SC. "This is what next-generation fan experience looks like: proactive, inclusive, and deeply personalized."

At the heart of Ace is an always-on, multilingual digital assistant that is accessible today via the CITY app. Ace was initially trained on common questions from CITY's Guest Experience and Service teams and will continue to learn through fan usage and input. Ace sits atop proprietary club and league data, real-time context and historical knowledge to deliver personalized, responsive service, including:

Smart food recommendations based on dietary preferences and proximity to your seat

Matchday advice based on weather, parking and to-dos around the neighborhood

On-demand stats to make matchday more informed and engaging

Summarized news, player trivia, video highlights and match previews

Real-time answers about stadium policies, bag restrictions and accessibility support

Importantly, accessibility is core to CITY's latest technology launch. The system is ADA-compliant and delivers multilingual support across 18+ languages - including Spanish, German, and Bosnian - reflecting the inclusive spirit of the club and the global reach of soccer. Ace also can help guide fans with visual, audio, physical and hidden disabilities to Energizer Park's many accessibility features, including a sensory room, sensory calming kits, adult changing table and more.

Partnerships with Major League Soccer, SeatGeek, Levy + E15, SkyTab Venue and Shift4 - among many others - has supercharged CITY's AI engine by integrating a robust network of fan data, insights and behavior. Through SeatGeek, the engine understands ticketing history, availability and individual seat locations while Levy + E15, SkyTab Venue and Shift4 provide transaction trends across food, beverage and retail locations. Together, these partnerships empower Ace to deliver highly personalized, context-aware experiences - from recommending a pre-match meal based on dietary needs near your section to suggesting the fastest gate entry based on your ticket - deepening the connection between fan and club through meaningful, data-driven moments.

"We have been thrilled to collaborate with STL CITY SC on the launch of Ace as they continue to be a great partner in driving digital engagement efforts across Major League Soccer," said John Nicastro, Chief Technology Officer at Major League Soccer. "We see immersive experiences through generative and agentic AI as the next important trend in live professional sports, for both fans and for clubs and leagues around the world."

With Ace's launch, St. Louis CITY SC continues to raise the bar for digital innovation in global sport. As the first Major League Soccer stadium to introduce frictionless markets - and operating as a 100% ticketless and cashless venue - CITY has reimagined how fans move, purchase and engage on matchday. Today, over 30% of all food and retail transactions flow through the CITY app. With Ace, the club is doubling down on its commitment to build the most intelligent, accessible and fan-forward club in the world.







