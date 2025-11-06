Columbus Crew's Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for November FIFA International Window

Published on November 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer today named Columbus Crew Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Midfielders Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster for two friendlies during the November FIFA International Window.

The Crew trio and USMNT will compete against Paraguay at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., on Nov. 15 and Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 18.

Arfsten has earned 14 caps (12 starts) for the USMNT, recording one goal and four assists. The midfielder most recently competed in two international friendlies against Ecuador and Australia during the October FIFA International Window. Additionally, the Fresno, Calif., native notched the game-winning assist on Alex Zendejas' goal against Japan at Lower.com Field on Sept. 9, helping the USA earn a 2-0 win to improve their overall record to 11-1-3 in Columbus. Arfsten also competed in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he provided two assists against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 in the Group Stage and scored his first senior international goal against Costa Rica in the Quarterfinals on June 29.

In Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs action, Arfsten has started both matches in the Crew's Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Cincinnati. In Game 2, the 24-year-old registered the game-winning goal and two assists at Lower.com Field on Nov. 2, helping the Crew force Saturday's decisive Game 3. He has posted three career postseason goals, one in each of the past three seasons with the Black & Gold. The 2025 MLS All-Star started 29 matches for the Crew, tallying 10 goal contributions (four goals, six assists) during the regular season.

Owning three caps with the USMNT, Schulte played the full 90 minutes and collected three saves in his senior debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20, 2024. He recorded his first win for the U.S. on Jan. 18 in a 3-1 victory over Venezuela. The St. Charles, Mo., native represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he started all four U.S. matches and became the first active MLS player to record a shutout at the Olympics. Bolstered by his performance, the Americans reached the knockout rounds for the first time in 24 years. Schulte started 25 regular season fixtures in 2025, notching three clean sheets and tallying 65 saves. He ranks second in Club annals for regular season wins by a goalkeeper with 43 in his 83 appearances. After posting a clean sheet in Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Cincinnati on Nov. 2, Schulte now owns 25 career shutouts across all competitions (20 in MLS regular season; three in MLS postseason, one in Concacaf Champions Cup; one in Leagues Cup).

Zawadzki previously took part in the USMNT's 2024 January Camp, earning his first start against Slovenia on Jan. 20. The Olmsted Falls, Ohio native started 27 of the Black & Gold's MLS matches this season, compiling two goals, highlighted by the equalizer against the Philadelphia Union on May 10 in the 90+3' minute of the contest. The Homegrown player has started in both matches in Columbus' Round One Best-of-3 series against FC Cincinnati in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, registering a 93.3 percent passing accuracy (126 completed passes).

Coverage of the USA's match against Paraguay begins at 5 p.m. ET on TNT, Telemundo and Universo and streamed on HBO Max and Peacock. The USMNT's match against Uruguay will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT, Tru TV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.







