St. Louis CITY SC Puts Three Past San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday Night at PayPal Park

Published on September 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC earned a huge 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night at PayPal Park. Brendan McSorley put CITY SC on the board in the tenth minute, scoring his first career MLS goal. Nine minutes later, McSorley was a part of Marcel Hartel's goal that gave St. Louis the 2-0 lead. The Earthquakes got one back in the 31st minute but it was McSorley once again, scoring in the 45th minute as he picked up his first career MLS brace. CITY SC kept San Jose off the scoresheet in the second half, earning the three points and second consecutive road win. St. Louis CITY SC returns to Energizer Park on Saturday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. CT as they welcome LAFC.

Postgame Notes

Brendan McSorley made his first career MLS start and scored his first career MLS brace

Additionally, McSorley recorded his first career MLS assist

With his two goals tonight, McSorley became the first player from CITY2 to record a brace

Chris Durkin notched his first and second assists of the season

Marcel Hartel earned his seventh goal of the MLS season and eighth across all competitions. Hartel has registered goals in back-to-back matches

Hartel picked up his sixth assist of the 2025 season. In his last six matches, Hartel has six goal contributions

João Klauss recorded his second consecutive assist in back-to-back matches

September 20, 2025 - PayPal Park (San Jose, CA)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Brendan McSorley (João Klauss, Chris Durkin), 10th minute - Brendan McSorley scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the upper right central zone.

STL: Marcel Hartel (Brendan McSorley, Chris Durkin), 19th minute - Marcel Hartel scored with a left footed shot from the central position outside the box to the middle right zone.

SJ: Cristian Arango (penalty kick), 31st minute - Cristian Arango scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

STL: Brendan McSorley (Marcel Hartel), 45th minute - Brendan McSorley scored with a header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Brendan McSorley (João Klauss), 10'

STL: Marcel Hartel (Brendan McSorley, Chris Durkin), 19'

SJ: Cristian Arango (penalty kick), 31'

STL: Brendan McSorley (Marcel Hartel), 45'

Misconduct Summary

SJ: Ronaldo Vieira (caution), 45+2'

SJ: Preston Judd (caution), 72'

Lineups

SJ: GK Daniel; D Bruno Wilson (Josef Martinez, 63'), D Daniel Munie, D Dave Romney; M Vitor Costa (Jamar Ricketts, 79'), M Ronaldo Vieira, M Mark Anthony-Kaye (Benji Kikanovic, 63'), M Cristian Espinoza ©; F Ousseni Bouda, F Preston Judd (Beau Leroux, 79'), F Cristian Arango

Substitutes not used: GK Earl Edwards Jr., D Max Floriani, D Rodrigues, M Ian Harkes, M Jack Skahan

TOTAL SHOTS: 23; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem, D Timo Baumgartl, D Kyle Hiebert, D Devin Padelford; M Chris Durkin, M Eduard Löwen; M Brendan McSorley (Tomas Totland, 79'), M Marcel Hartel, M Célio Pompeu (Mykhi Joyner, 46'); F João Klauss (Simon Becher, 78')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Jaziel Orozco, D Tomas Totland, D Josh Yaro, M Tomáš Ostrák, M Seth Antwi, M Alfredo Morales

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 2

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Felisha Mariscal, Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Michael Radchuk

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Venue: PayPal Park







