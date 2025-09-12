St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC has signed 25-year-old midfielder Seth Antwi from CITY2 to a first ¬âteam MLS contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.

"Seth has made a positive impact with CITY2 since joining the organization two seasons ago," said St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth. "He has shown excellent consistency, work-rate, and has impressed while training with the first team. Seth has earned this opportunity, and we believe he can contribute moving forward."

Since joining CITY2 in 2024, Antwi has been a consistent presence in midfield. In his first season, he made 25 appearances, starting 21 matches, while contributing 2 assists. He has carried that form into the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, featuring in 24 matches, starting 22 while logging two assists.

The Kumasi, Ghana, native led High Point University to a Big South Conference Championship in 2023, earning tournament MVP and All-Tournament Team honors in his final collegiate season. Prior to moving to the U.S., Antwi trained at the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC signs midfielder Seth Antwi to a first ¬âteam contract through the end of the 2025 MLS season, with club options for 2026 and 2027.







