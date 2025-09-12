San Jose Earthquakes, Plug and Play Team up to Bring AI, Sportstech Innovation to Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes and Plug and Play announced today a new partnership that will bring the innovation ecosystem to Silicon Valley's Major League Soccer club.

This collaboration between Plug and Play and the Earthquakes will drive innovation on and off the pitch, accelerating both sides' dedication to emerging technologies in Sportstech and AI. The Earthquakes will join Plug and Play's Sportstech program, which launched in early 2024 and has coordinated over 24 pilots and held 84 program activities and events.

Additionally, the team will also work closely with Plug and Play's AI Center of Excellence, which launched earlier this year with the support of San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, San Jose State University, PG&E, U.S. Bank, NTT, DivcoWest, Glean, Turing and now the Earthquakes. Through the AI Center of Excellence, Plug and Play will provide a home for AI startups, knowledge sharing and innovation in San Jose.

"We are very excited to partner with the San Jose Earthquakes, a team with a rich history here in San Jose," said Nate Hinman, Plug and Play. "By connecting Sportstech and AI, this partnership will support the local San Jose community and reshape how teams, players and fans experience the game."

Sports organizations worldwide are increasingly turning to technology and AI to enhance player health and performance, stadium experiences and fan engagement. By pairing Plug and Play's global startup ecosystem with the San Jose Earthquakes' presence in the professional sports landscape, this partnership shows how innovation can deepen community connections and raise industry standards. Through the relationship, Plug and Play branding will also be prominently featured in PayPal Park and throughout the stadium suites.

"The San Jose Earthquakes have always been proud to represent the Bay Area and Silicon Valley," said Ian Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer of the Earthquakes. "As a club that has prioritized investments in data and technology, we believe partnering with Plug and Play will allow us to tap into the latest advances in AI that can impact our club both on and off the field."

As part of the partnership, the Earthquakes will host a Plug and Play Night at PayPal Park next season to celebrate the collaboration.







