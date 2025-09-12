Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Today, Registix, a reverse logistics and liquidation company based in Cornelius, N.C., teamed up with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to unveil the Registix Reserve, a re-imagined premium space within Bank of America Stadium that includes the former Platinum Access entrance near North Gate and The Vault.
The Registix Reserve, which originally debuted as The Vault in 2022, is a hospitality space designed to provide a more exclusive and immersive experience for fans, featuring cushioned field-side seats, a private indoor lounge, all-inclusive food and beverage with a full-service bar, and a dedicated gameday entrance. For Charlotte FC matches, patrons have front row seats as players walk from the locker room onto the pitch.
"In the same way Registix connects retailers and manufacturers with buyers, the Registix Reserve will continue to connect fans and businesses to exceptional event day experiences, delivering relationship-centric hospitality through every detail," said Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and President of the Carolina Panthers. "This space isn't just about premium access, it's about deepening our connection to the people who support our teams and events - our fans and partners."
As an Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, Registix will also be the presenting partner for the Panthers Legends golf tournament and will be prominently featured on the stadium video board during games and matches, alongside in-stadium LED signage and a new social media series with both teams.
"The Registix Reserve is more than a premium space; it's a reflection of who we are," said Filip Maciolowski, Registix founder and CEO. "Just as we redefine what's possible in reverse logistics, this space redefines what's possible in a stadium experience. It's about delivering premier service, building lasting partnerships, and celebrating the community we're proud to call home. Charlotte is our foundation, and being a fixture in this stadium as an Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC is both an honor and a commitment; we're here for the long haul."
The Registix Reserve will welcome fans this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. and for the Panthers' upcoming home opener against Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 p.m.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Real Salt Lake
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League Side Auckland FC - St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes, Plug and Play Team up to Bring AI, Sportstech Innovation to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Colorado Rapids in Tight Western Conference Race - Houston Dynamo FC
- Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Recall Goalkeeper Max Anchor from Loan to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available - Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Rayan Elloumi to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- $483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium
- Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out
- Charlotte FC Academy to Kick off 2025-26 Season on Saturday
- Charlotte FC September International Window Update