Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Today, Registix, a reverse logistics and liquidation company based in Cornelius, N.C., teamed up with Tepper Sports & Entertainment to unveil the Registix Reserve, a re-imagined premium space within Bank of America Stadium that includes the former Platinum Access entrance near North Gate and The Vault.

The Registix Reserve, which originally debuted as The Vault in 2022, is a hospitality space designed to provide a more exclusive and immersive experience for fans, featuring cushioned field-side seats, a private indoor lounge, all-inclusive food and beverage with a full-service bar, and a dedicated gameday entrance. For Charlotte FC matches, patrons have front row seats as players walk from the locker room onto the pitch.

"In the same way Registix connects retailers and manufacturers with buyers, the Registix Reserve will continue to connect fans and businesses to exceptional event day experiences, delivering relationship-centric hospitality through every detail," said Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and President of the Carolina Panthers. "This space isn't just about premium access, it's about deepening our connection to the people who support our teams and events - our fans and partners."

As an Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, Registix will also be the presenting partner for the Panthers Legends golf tournament and will be prominently featured on the stadium video board during games and matches, alongside in-stadium LED signage and a new social media series with both teams.

"The Registix Reserve is more than a premium space; it's a reflection of who we are," said Filip Maciolowski, Registix founder and CEO. "Just as we redefine what's possible in reverse logistics, this space redefines what's possible in a stadium experience. It's about delivering premier service, building lasting partnerships, and celebrating the community we're proud to call home. Charlotte is our foundation, and being a fixture in this stadium as an Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC is both an honor and a commitment; we're here for the long haul."

The Registix Reserve will welcome fans this Saturday as Charlotte FC takes on Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. and for the Panthers' upcoming home opener against Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:00 p.m.







