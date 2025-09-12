Whitecaps FC Recall Goalkeeper Max Anchor from Loan to Pacific FC

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Friday that goalkeeper Max Anchor has been recalled from his loan to Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Pacific FC ahead of the MLS Roster Freeze.

Anchor started nine CPL matches for Pacific FC this season, where he saved 29 shots and recorded two clean sheets. He also featured in one TELUS Canadian Championship match against Vancouver FC.

The 21-year-old was originally signed to Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) and as a Homegrown player on an MLS pre-contract in May 2022, joining the MLS roster at the start of the 2023 season.

Anchor has made one MLS start for the first team and appeared in 38 MLS NEXT Pro matches for WFC2. He has recorded six shutouts, saved three of eight penalty kicks faced in regulation time, and made 129 saves for the 'Caps second team.

Anchor first entered the Whitecaps FC BMO MLS Academy in 2017 as a 13-year-old from Mountain United FC of the BC Soccer Premier League.

