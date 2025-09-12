$483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - The 12th edition of the Centraide Cup, presented on September 6 and 7 at Stade Saputo, raised a record amount of $483,500 for Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Montreal Impact Foundation.

More than 700 employees, representing 26 companies, gathered on CF Montréal's pitch to take part in the benefit soccer tournament presented by Keurig Dr Pepper.

"We would like to thank the companies and partners for making this unifying event possible," said Julie Gagné, Interim President and Executive Director and Vice President - Marketing and Technology of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "Their commitment helps provide an essential safety net for families and children in vulnerable situations. This support promotes the development of children, while valuing the role of parents in order to ease their everyday lives as well as break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion."

"It is always with great excitement that we open the Stade Saputo gates to welcome the Centraide Cup," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Montreal Impact Foundation. "This event is a testament to a valuable collaboration that not only supports our respective missions, but also mobilizes the corporate community around important issues in our communities. We would like to express our warmest congratulations to all the participating teams, thank our volunteers, and salute all those who make this great success possible for the benefit of our children."

In the elite category, the One CAE team took home the honours. The Bombardier team was crowned champions in the intermediate category, and the Pharmascience team won the recreational category.

A total of 37 teams representing 26 companies registered for this year's Centraide Cup:

- AtkinsRéalis Canada inc.

- National Bank

- Scotiabank

- BMO Financial Group

- Bombardier

- CAE

- Canada Dry Mott's inc.

- Deloitte

- Hydro-Québec

- iA Financial Group

- Juno Pharma

- Keurig Dr Pepper

- La Caisse

- MCKESSON Canada

- METRO RICHELIEU INC.

- Desjardins Group

- Pharmascience

- Pratt & Whitney Canada

- RBC

- Rolls-Royce Canada

- Saputo Inc.

- Sun Life

- TCI+

- Valsef Dream Big Foundation

- Ville de Laval

- Ville de Montréal

This year, the Van Houtte (Keurig Dr pepper) team was awarded the Ball of Honour for Best Sportsmanship, a tradition that rewards players who embody this exemplary value.

The event was made possible thanks to the essential support of partners such as Keurig Dr Pepper, BMO Financial Group, XACT, Saputo, METRO, Courchesne Larose and Oatbox.

About the Montreal Impact Foundation

Since its creation in 2013, the Montreal Impact Foundation has been deeply involved in its community. Its mission is to organize and support activities to improve the quality of life of children and families from vulnerable backgrounds. In particular, it provides sports facilities to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyle habits and social integration. To learn more about our activities, visit: fondation.impactmontreal.com

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

From left to right, Julie Gagné, Vice-President, Marketing and Technology and Interim President and Executive Director, Centraide of Greater Montreal, Maud Doulan, Vice President, Philanthropic Development, Centraide of Greater Montreal, Denis Giangi, President, Rolls-Royce Canada Limited and member of the Board, Centraide of Greater Montreal, Véronique Fortin, Executive Director, Montreal Impact Foundation, and Carl Saba, Vice-President of Supply Chain & Operations, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.