Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Rayan Elloumi to MLS Contract

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Friday that the club has signed Whitecaps FC BMO Academy and Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) forward Rayan Elloumi to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player through 2028, with club options for 2029 and 2030.

"Rayan joined our academy as a highly talented young player and he has continued to develop at an exceptional rate," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "His journey is a strong example of how our player pathway is creating real opportunities for emerging talent. Today, he stands out as the youngest player among the Top 8 goal scorers in MLS NEXT Pro and currently leads the league in goal contributions per minute. We believe this is the right time to bring him closer to the first team, where we can challenge him further, support his continued development, and prepare him for the next level in MLS."

Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi

11 goals and seven assists in 18 MLS NEXT Pro appearances this season

Made first team debut this year at Columbus Crew on June 14

Joined Whitecaps FC BMO Academy in August 2023 from BTB Soccer Academy

Becomes eighth WFC2 MLS NEXT Pro player and 28th Homegrown to sign a first team contract "It feels amazing to sign my first team contract. It's my dream since I was a kid, especially since I came here as a young boy in the academy and I'm just really grateful. I want to thank the club, my coaches, and teammates for helping me reach this goal. I want to also thank my family, they mean everything to me and they're my biggest support system. I'm looking forward to getting to know the guys more and playing in front of the fans at BC Place," added Elloumi.

Elloumi, who will turn 18 next Wednesday, had previously signed two MLS short-term agreements with the first team this season and made his MLS debut at Columbus Crew on June 14 as a second half substitute.

A product of Edmonton, Alberta, Elloumi has started 11 of his 18 appearances with WFC2 this season, recording 11 goals and seven assists. His 18 goal contributions are tied for second in the league. The forward started the year playing with the team as an amateur player and then signed his first professional contract in June. In 2024, he made one start in four appearances and scored his first professional goal against Houston Dynamo 2 on October 6.

The forward originally joined the Whitecaps FC BMO Academy in August 2023 from BTB Soccer Academy in Edmonton. During his first year in Vancouver he competed at the MLS NEXT and League1 BC levels.

At the international level, Elloumi was named to Canada's U-18 roster for their September camp.

Elloumi becomes the eighth WFC2 MLS NEXT Pro player to be signed to a first team contract, joining Ali Ahmed, Simon Becher, Levonte Johnson, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, Jeevan Badwal, Nelson Pierre, and Liam Mackenzie. He is also the 28th Homegrown signing for the first team and the third to join the team in the last 12 months, joining Badwal and Mackenzie.

TRANSACTION: On September 12, 2025, Whitecaps FC sign forward Rayan Elloumi to an MLS contract as a Homegrown player. Elloumi agrees to a contract through 2028, with club options for 2029 and 2030.

Rayan Elloumi

Pronunciation: rah-YAN EL-lou-MEE

Position: Forward

Height: 6-00

Weight: 180 pounds

Date of Birth: September 17, 2007 in St. Albert, Alberta

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Citizenship: Canada, Tunisia

Status: Domestic

Youth Clubs: Whitecaps FC BMO Academy, BTB Soccer Academy

Instagram: @rayanelloumi







