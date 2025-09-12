Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, UT // NEW YORK - Audi of America, Major League Soccer (MLS) and The Players' Tribune today announced that Real Salt Lake playmaker and U.S. Men's National Team star Diego Luna will be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community.

Working directly with Luna - RSL's leading scorer in 2025 (eight goals, five assists) and the Club's first back-to-back MLS All-Star in nearly a decade - to spotlight causes that are important to him, content will be unveiled through written, video, and social across The Players' Tribune'sand MLS' channels, amplifying the power of Luna's unique voice and raising awareness for charities close to his heart.

Earlier this year, Luna was named the state of Utah's Male Professional Athlete of the Year by the Governor's office and the Utah Sports Commission, highlighting not only his on-field play but also Luna's three-year history on the Wasatch Front of positively impacting the community and relationship with local youth teams, especially as it relates to mental health and therapy advocacy.

Specifically, Luna has worked closely with local Salt Lake City schools, Utah, Salt Lake and Davis County youth soccer clubs and numerous after-school programs to highlight the importance of addressing one's mental health and pursuing the help that therapy can offer. RSL man Diego Luna has dedicated himself to breaking the stigma around mental health and therapy, particularly in communities where seeking support is still misunderstood or seen as a sign of weakness.

"I've come to appreciate the privilege I have with this professional sports platform to help inspire and be a voice for positive change, and I'm honored to be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series from Audi," said Luna, as RSL competes for its fifth-consecutive postseason berth and the U.S. National Team prepares for its upcoming international friendlies. "Giving back to the great State of Utah and all of our Claret-and-Cobalt communities has become such an important part of my life, and through this recognition I'm now even further committed to driving forward progress in this special place that means so much to me."

In support of Diego Luna's incredible work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $50,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to the nonprofit organizations selected by Luna: Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital and the Wasatch Canyons Behavioral Health Center.

As MLS celebrates its landmark 30th season, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award returns to recognize players making a difference beyond the pitch, highlighting Audi's continued commitment to community impact. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. The selected player will receive a $150,000 contribution to support their charity of choice, with the award presented during MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In their decade of partnership with MLS, Audi has played a key role in supporting the development of young soccer players, most notably as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative focuses on removing financial and logistical barriers that limit access to the sport, providing funding to MLS academies for education, housing, and transportation - all critical elements in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved beyond on-field player development to also support and spotlight the community initiatives led by players. Since its inception, Audi has contributed more than $5 million to support MLS academies and player selected charity organizations.

To engage with all Celebrating Impact content, visit theplayerstribune.com and MLSsoccer.com. Fans can also join the conversation and excitement surrounding each episode by following @AudiUSA, @MLS and @ThePlayersTribune on social media.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.