CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal will host St. Louis CITY SC at Stade Saputo for the very first time this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

The Bleu-blanc-noir had a break from MLS play during the September international window. The Club's last game dates back to August 30 where the last game of the season against its Canadian Classique rivals Toronto FC ended in a 1-1 draw.

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's side is currently in a five-game unbeaten run in MLS, the Club's longest of the season.

An expansion club which made its debut in 2023, St. Louis will make its very first visit to Montreal. Currently 14th in the Western Conference, interim head coach David Critchley's team are in the midst of a four-game winless skid.

During the international window, St. Louis played a 1-1 draw to an FC Dallas side which was down to 10 men.

CF Montréal is one win away from its 100th MLS win at Stade Saputo. The Club's current record in MLS at Stade Saputo since its very first MLS game hosted on June 16, 2012, a 4-1 win over Seattle Sounders FC, is 99-62-36.







