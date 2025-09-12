Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston Dynamo FC
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (10-13-6, 36 pts. 8th West) return to play following a bye week for a matchup with Houston Dynamo FC (8-12-9, 33 pts. 10th West) on Saturday, September 13. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Rapids app.
With the MLS regular season winding down, every point will be crucial in deciding the final playoff picture for the Western Conference. Colorado currently sits in eighth place with 36 points in a tight conference. Only eight points separates the fifth seeded LAFC from the tenth seeded Houston, making Saturday's match an all-important one for both clubs and their playoff aspirations.
The Rapids are entering Saturday in the midst of a two-match losing skid, having dropped matches on the road to LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. Prior to those contests, Colorado came out on top in their most recent home match, a 3-1 win over Atlanta United. The club has found their most success at home as of late, posting three wins in their last four matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park.
Houston will enter Saturday's tie in solid form, having earned at least one point in four out of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent contest was a draw at home against the Galaxy, leading them to their current position right below the playoff line in the Western Conference.
This weekend will mark the second time that these two clubs have faced off, with their first coming back in April at Shell Energy Stadium. The sides played to a 2-2 draw in Houston, with Rafael Navarro finding the back of the net to earn a point on the road for Colorado.
The goal for Navarro against Houston this season extended his impressive play against teams from Texas over the course of his MLS career with Colorado. In his 13 appearances against teams from Texas (Houston, Dallas, Austin), the Brazilian has logged nine goals, including four goals in his four appearances against those teams this season.
Saturday's match is the first of Colorado's last five matches of the regular season, and their first of three remaining home games. The Rapids will round out their season with matchups against Dallas, Minnesota, Salt Lake, and LAFC, all of whom are fighting for every point possible heading into the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
