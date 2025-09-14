Last-Minute Paxten Aaronson Goal Lifts Rapids to 2-1 Win Over Houston
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
Paxten Aaronson recorded his first goal with the Rapids in his home debut, scoring the game-winning goal in the 96th minute.
Cole Bassett scored his 31st regular-season goal as a member of the club, tying Chris Henderson (31) for the sixth-most in club history.
Recorded his 54th career regular-season goal contribution, tying John Spencer for sixth-most in club history.
Recorded his 151st career regular-season appearance, tying Marcelo Balboa for fifth-most in club history.
Rafael Santos recorded his third assist of the season, all three of which coming within his last two appearances.
The defender has now recorded three assists in his first three appearances for the Rapids since joining the club on August 15.
Darren Yapi recorded his 100th appearance for the club across all competitions.
Zack Steffen surpassed Bouna Coundoul (4,638) for the eighth-most minutes recorded by a goalkeeper in club history.
Paxten Aaronson, D Rob Holding, D Rafael Santos each made their respective Rapids home debuts tonight.
Alexis Manyoma made his Rapids debut, after joining the club last month.
Reggie Cannon surpassed 8,000 regular-season minutes in MLS.
Final Score
COL - 2 (Cole Bassett 10', Paxten Aaronson 90+6')
HOU - 1 (Jack McGlynn 68')
Starting XI
Zack Steffen, Reggie Cannon, Andreas Maxsø (C), Rob Holding, Oliver Larraz (Alexis Manyoma 81'), Rafael Navarro, Paxten Aaronson, Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-DiPietro 75'), Connor Ronan, Cole Bassett, Rafael Santos (Sam Vines 75')
Substitutes
Nico Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Ian Murphy, Wayne Frederick, Noah Cobb, Ian Murphy, Darren Yapi
