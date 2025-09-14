Vancouver Whitecaps Blank Philadelphia Union, 7-0

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 7-0 on the road against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place on Saturday night. Despite the result, the Union remain in first place in the Eastern Conference with 57 points.

The Union travel to Geodis Park to face Nashville SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on Tuesday, September 16th (8:00 p.m. ET/ Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network).

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7 - Philadelphia Union 0

BC Place (Vancouver, BC)

Saturday, September 13, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Mo Mohseni

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Brian Dunn

Weather: 70 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

VAN - Mathias Laborda (Berhalter) 18'

VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Ahmed) 24'

VAN - Thomas Müller (PK) 29'

VAN - Thomas Müller (PK) 45+1'

VAN - Emmanuel Sabbi (Müller, Berhalter) 61'

VAN - Rayan Elloumi (Berhalter, Nelson) 80'

VAN - Thomas Müller (unassisted) 88'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

VAN - Thomas Müller (caution) 8'

VAN - Tristan Blackmon (caution) 16'

PHI - Milan Iloski (caution) 68'

VAN - Tate Johnson (caution) 74'

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 75'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (caution) 87'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Jakob Glesnes, Alejandro Bedoya (Kai Wagner 47'), Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield, Jovan Lukic, Jesus Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 47'), Indiana Vassilev (Bruno Damiani 62'), Quine Sullivan, Mikael Uhre (Tai Baribo 47'), Milan Iloski (Neil Pierre 70')

Substitutes not used: George Marks, Olivier Mbaizo, Jeremey Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC: Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Belal Halbouni, Tristan Blackmon, Edier Ocampo (Tate Johnson 68'), Andres Cubas (Jeevan Badwal 81'), Sebastian Berhalter (Giuseppe Bovalina 87'), Ali Ahmed (Jayden Nelson 67'), Thomas Müller, Emmanuel Sabbi, Daniel Rios (Rayan Elloumi 68')

Substitutes not used: Ralph Priso, Isaac Boehmer, Jean-Claude Ngando, Kenji Cabrera

TEAM NOTES

Defender Kai Wagner earned his 200th MLS appearance with the Philadelphia Union.

Homegrown defender Neil Pierre made his MLS debut







