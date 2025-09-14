Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Colorado Rapids, 2-1

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, CO - Houston Dynamo FC fell, 2-1, on the road to Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Colorado took the lead in the 10 th minute off a set piece play that saw Cole Bassett find the bottom left corner from outside the box.

Forward Ezequiel Ponce had an early chance in the second minute of the match, firing a powerful right-footed shot that just sailed over the crossbar.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the seventh minute when the Englishman got low to safely secure a long distance shot from Paxten Aaronson.

Defender Felipe Andrade freed himself up on the right flank and found Ponce in the box in the 30 th minute for a header that missed the far post by inches.

Bond was called into action again in the 41 st minute, diving to his left to deny a low-driven shot from Rafael Navarro.

Dynamo captain and midfielder Artur found the hands of goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 45 th minute with a curling shot from outside the box.

In the 51 st minute, a floated set piece from Jack McGlynn dropped in front of goal, and a shot from halftime substitute Pablo Ortiz was saved and cleared.

Fourteen minutes later, Lawrence Ennali gave up his body to keep a ball in-play along the sideline. His touch found Ponce near the corner of the Colorado box. Ponce slotted across the top of the area to a wide open McGlynn, whose left-footed shot went just wide of frame.

In the 68 th minute, McGlynn made sure he wouldn't miss again. Ennali beat a defender along the left side, making his way to the endline, and chipping toward the back post for a streaking McGlynn who had a simple first-time tap home from close range for a 1-1 score.

In the fourth minute of second half stoppage time Dynamo goalkeeper Bond played hero, as Colorado's Ku-Depietro had a diving header at the top of the six-yard box.

But two minutes later, Colorado would find a winner, as Paxten Aaronson nodded a corner off of Andrade and in for a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish. Artur was sent off with a second yellow just before the full-time whistle.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, to host the Portland Timbers on Noche Latina. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.

---

Colorado Rapids (11-13-6, 39 pts.) 2-1 Houston Dynamo FC (8-13-9, 33 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 30

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado

SCORING SUMMARY   

TEAM     

1H    

2H    

FT     

Colorado Rapids

1

1

2

Houston Dynamo FC

0

1

1

COL: Cole Bassett 3 (Rafael Santos 3) 10'

HOU: Jack McGlynn 6 (Lawrence Ennali 2) 68'

COL: Felipe Andrade (own goal) 90'+6'

Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen; Rafael Santos (Sam Vines 75'), Rob Holding, Andreas Maxso, Reggie Cannon; Oliver Larraz (Alexis Manyoma 80'), Connor Ronan; Cole Bassett, Paxten Aaronson, Calvin Harris (Ted Ku-Dipietro 75'); Rafael Navarro

Unused substitutes: Nico Defreitas-Hansen, Keegan Rosenberry, Wayne Frederick, Ian Murphy, Noah Cobb, Darren Yapi

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade, Antônio Carlos (Pablo Ortiz 46'), Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Artur (c), Brooklyn Raines (Sebastian Kowalczyk 90'), Jack McGlynn; Lawrence Ennali, Ezequiel Ponce, Ondřej Lingr (Duane Holmes 79')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Amine Bassi, Gabe Segal, Femi Awodesu, Júnior Urso, Damion Lowe

DISCIPLINE:

COL: Rafael Navarro (caution; foul) 51'

COL: Reggie Cannon (caution; foul) 65'

HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 70'

COL: Paxten Aaronson (caution; foul) 90'+7'

HOU: Artur (ejection; foul) 90'+8'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant: Kali Smith

Assistant: Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Atahan Yaya

VAR: Greg Dopka

Weather: 66 degrees, cloudy







