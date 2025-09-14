New York City FC Wins, 3-1, Over Chicago Fire

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC earned an impressive 3-1 road win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night. Phillip Zinckernagel opened the scoring, but Nicolás Fernández Mercau equalized before halftime. Alonso Martínez struck in the 57th minute to give New York City the lead, before Seymour Reid sealed the victory in stoppage time with his first MLS goal, becoming the Club's youngest ever scorer in the process.

Match Recap

New York City FC traveled to the Windy City on Saturday night to take on the Chicago Fire.

Back in action after the international break, Head Coach Pascal Jansen handed a debut to defender Raúl Gustavo, following his move from Hungarian side Ferencváros. Gustavo was tested early when Hugo Cuypers forced Matt Freese into a save in the 10th minute.

Chicago's bright start was rewarded four minutes later when Phillip Zinckernagel put the hosts ahead. Brian Gutiérrez intercepted a pass out from defense, drove into space, and slipped the ball right for Zinckernagel, who finished low past Freese.

New York City looked for an immediate response through Tayvon Gray, but his long-range effort drifted wide.

The visitors continued to push and nearly drew level in the 35th minute, only for Chris Brady to produce a fingertip stop that denied Alonso Martínez's thunderous strike.

Their persistence paid off six minutes later. A flowing move involving Hannes Wolf and Kevin O'Toole ended with the latter driving a low cross to the back post, where Nicolás Fernández Mercau tapped in from close range.

The visitors almost completed an impressive comeback on the stroke of halftime when Martínez found space inside the box, but his header flew wide.

Chicago came out sharp after the restart, with Zinckernagel forcing Freese into action within a minute. Martínez replied soon after with an effort of his own, though Brady gathered comfortably.

New York City seized control around the hour mark, and in the 57th minute Martínez struck. The Costa Rican reacted quickest to a loose ball at a corner, driving it low into the corner to make it 2-1.

The Fire almost equalized moments later when Jack Elliott's header across the six-yard box just evaded Cuypers.

Jansen turned to his bench in the 71st minute, bringing on Jonny Shore for Aiden O'Neill. Soon after, Freese was alert again to smother a dangerous low cross from Jonathan Dean.

Agustín Ojeda entered for Nico Fernández in the 80th minute as Jansen looked to freshen his attack.

Chicago's last big chance came in the 86th minute, when Andrew Gutman met a corner at the near post, but his header flashed off target - allowing New York City to hold firm and see out the win.

Jansen made further changes heading into stoppage time as he intorduced Strahinja Tanasijević and Seymour Reid in place of Gustavo and Martínez.

Reid's introduction proved inspired when he extended New York City's lead to 3-1 with his first MLS goal in the 93rd minute. The strike came at the end of a brilliant counterattack sparked by Gray, with Ojeda squaring the ball for Reid to calmly slot past Brady to become the youngest goalscorer in Club history.

That was the last act of note on a night that New York City FC recorded an impressive 3-1 win on the road.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Columbus Crew on Wednesday, September 17. Kikcoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







