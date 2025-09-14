Late Revolution Goal Rescues 1-1 Draw with Toronto FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-14-8; 32 pts.) dueled Toronto FC (5-13-11, 26 pts.) to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. After Toronto broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, Argentinian attacker Luca Langoni leveled the match in the 90th minute to rescue a draw for the Revolution.

Despite a scoreless first half, New England created plenty of attacking chances in front of the home crowd of 22,391. Forward Tomás Chancalay nearly opened the scoring in just the eighth minute, sending a right-footed effort wide of the right post. In the 21st minute, Revolution captain Carles Gil split Toronto's defense with a long-range shot from outside the box, finding the hands of Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran. Moments later, the Spaniard slipped a pass through Toronto's defense to Alhassan Yusuf in the penalty area, but his first-time shot sailed over the crossbar.

Toronto broke the stalemate in the 75th minute, with winger Theo Corbeanu slotting home a low strike past a diving Matt Turner. The goalkeeper posted a four-save performance in his sixth consecutive start for New England, including a point-blank save on Toronto forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint in the 83rd minute to keep the game within reach.

Ugandan international Allan Oyirwoth earned his first career MLS start tonight, recording a pair of shots with one attempt on frame in his 87-minute shift. The 18-year-old nearly scored his first MLS goal when he unleashed a shot on frame from outside the box in the 83rd minute, but his attempt was saved by Gavran. In search of an equalizer, Head Coach Caleb Porter deployed several second-half substitutes, including Revolution II forward Sharod George, 21, who made his MLS debut tonight in his second straight match with the first team.

In the final moments of the contest, the Revolution found the equalizer through Langoni. Right wingback Ilay Feingold initiated the play, crossing a ball into the box that deflected off the head of a Toronto defender and fell kindly to Langoni at the top of the area. The Argentine took a touch and rifled a shot towards the Toronto goal, which deflected off a TFC player and past Gavran for the tying strike.

The Revolution remain alive in the Eastern Conference playoff picture as they head back on the road next Saturday, Sept. 20 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at the Philadelphia Union. Watch next Saturday's match at Subaru Park with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, or listen on the radio via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Luca Langoni tallied his second goal of the season, a 90th-minute equalizer. It was the Argentine's fifth goal in MLS.

18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth collected his first MLS start, one week after making his MLS debut at Chicago Fire FC, and completed 87 percent of his pass attempts.

Mamadou Fofana returned to the lineup after missing last week's match through international duty with Mali. Fofana will now be suspended for next weekend's match at Philadelphia due to yellow card accumulation.

Tomás Chancalay started for an 11th time this season, with both Leo Campana and Ignatius Ganago out due to injury. The Argentine tallied a team-high three shots.

Revolution II forward Sharod George made his MLS debut, entering the game in the 86th minute. The 21-year-old was called up to the first team on a short-term agreement for the second consecutive match.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #30

New England Revolution 1 vs. Toronto FC 1

September 13, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referee: Adam Garner

Assistant Referee: Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Muhammad Hassan

Video Asst. Referee: Shawn Tehini

Assistant VAR: Claudiu Badea

Weather: 63 degrees and partly cloudy

Attendance: 22,391

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Theo Corbeanu 6 (Djordje Mihailovic 3) 75'

NE - Luca Langoni 2 (Unassisted) 90'

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Kobe Franklin (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 19'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 38'

NE - Tomás Chancalay (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 42'

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 67'

TOR - Djordje Mihailovic (Unsporting Behavior) 76'

NE - Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+6

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Tanner Beason (Brandon Bye 78'), Mamadou Fofana (Will Sands 86'), Brayan Ceballos; Peyton Miller, Allan Oyirwoth (Sharod George 86'), Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold; Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni; Tomás Chancalay.

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Wyatt Omsberg, Jackson Yueill, Eric Klein.

Toronto FC: Luka Gavran; Raoul Petretta, Lazar Stefanovic, Kevin Long (Sigurd Rosted 16'), Kobe Franklin; Jose Cifuentes (Richie Laryea 78'), Jonathan Osorio © (Maxime Dominguez 53'), Alonso Coello; Djordje Mihailovic (Markus Cimermancic 78'), Deandre Kerr (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 53'), Theo Corbeanu.

