FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have clinched a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Orange and Blue officially earned a spot in the MLS postseason after defeating Nashville SC 2-1 Saturday night.
The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Friday, October 24. FC Cincinnati seek a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference which would secure home field advantage in Round One, hosting Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3.
With four regular season games to go, FC Cincinnati currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points.
The Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, September 20 at defending MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. FC Cincinnati return home for Sunday Night Soccer on Sunday, September 28 to host Orlando City SC. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
Dates
Round
Wednesday, October 22
Wild Card Matches
Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9
Round One Best-of-3 Series
Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23
Conference Semifinals
Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30
Conference Finals
Saturday, December 6
MLS Cup 2025
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field
- FC Cincinnati Host Nashville SC in Eastern Conference Clash with Playoff Implications
- Miles Robinson Makes Cincinnati his Home and Brings his Quiet Confidence and Leadership to the Locker Room for the Long Term
- FC Cincinnati Sign Miles Robinson to Contract Extension