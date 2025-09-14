FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati have clinched a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Orange and Blue officially earned a spot in the MLS postseason after defeating Nashville SC 2-1 Saturday night.

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series begins Friday, October 24. FC Cincinnati seek a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference which would secure home field advantage in Round One, hosting Game 1 and, if necessary, Game 3.

With four regular season games to go, FC Cincinnati currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 55 points.

The Orange and Blue return to action Saturday, September 20 at defending MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. FC Cincinnati return home for Sunday Night Soccer on Sunday, September 28 to host Orlando City SC. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Dates

Round

Wednesday, October 22

Wild Card Matches

Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9

Round One Best-of-3 Series

Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23

Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

Conference Finals

Saturday, December 6

MLS Cup 2025







