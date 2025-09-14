Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (13W-6L-7D, 46 points) fell 3-0 on Saturday night in its visit to Charlotte FC in MLS regular season action.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Yannick Bright and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield; with Rodrigo De Paul, captain Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia playing further ahead; Tadeo Allende led the team in attack.
Academy product Daniel Pinter featured in a First Team matchday squad for the first time, as the forward was signed on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II.
Match Action
Inter Miami had a good look early on in search of the opener in the sixth minute, with a powerful volley from Alba from the left end of the box being saved by Charlotte's goalkeeper.
Inter Miami had a penalty in its favor in the 32nd minute, but the attempt from Messi from the spot was saved.
The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute through a goal from Idan Toklomati.
Charlotte then extended its lead with two more goals throughout the second half, with Toklomati scoring in the 47th minute and converting a penalty in the 84th minute.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround ahead of its next regular season fixture, with the Club set to host Seattle Sounders FC at home in Chase Stadium this Tuesday, Sept.16.
Stats
Possesion:
CLT - 45.2%
MIA - 54.8%
Shots:
CLT - 10
MIA - 9
Saves:
CLT - 4
MIA - 1
Corners:
CLT - 4
MIA - 5
Fouls:
CLT - 10
MIA - 18
