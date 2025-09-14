Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF (13W-6L-7D, 46 points) fell 3-0 on Saturday night in its visit to Charlotte FC in MLS regular season action.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Yannick Bright and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield; with Rodrigo De Paul, captain Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia playing further ahead; Tadeo Allende led the team in attack.

Academy product Daniel Pinter featured in a First Team matchday squad for the first time, as the forward was signed on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II.

Match Action

Inter Miami had a good look early on in search of the opener in the sixth minute, with a powerful volley from Alba from the left end of the box being saved by Charlotte's goalkeeper.

Inter Miami had a penalty in its favor in the 32nd minute, but the attempt from Messi from the spot was saved.

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute through a goal from Idan Toklomati.

Charlotte then extended its lead with two more goals throughout the second half, with Toklomati scoring in the 47th minute and converting a penalty in the 84th minute.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround ahead of its next regular season fixture, with the Club set to host Seattle Sounders FC at home in Chase Stadium this Tuesday, Sept.16.

Stats

Possesion:

CLT - 45.2%

MIA - 54.8%

Shots:

CLT - 10

MIA - 9

Saves:

CLT - 4

MIA - 1

Corners:

CLT - 4

MIA - 5

Fouls:

CLT - 10

MIA - 18







