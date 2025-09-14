FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati stars and youngsters had a busy September at the International Break, as despite having no MLS match on the calendar for the first weekend in September six first team players went off to participate with their National Team sides and represent across a variety of tournaments.

Roman Celentano (USA), Stiven Jimenez (USA U20), Kévin Denkey (Togo), Kei Kamara (Sierra Leone), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe) and Samual Gidi (Slovakia U21) all represented their sides this window, with some doing so for the first time.

This window, while pedestrian for North American sides who are hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer, was a vital one for teams worldwide for qualification. The African nations of Togo, Zimbabwe and Sierra Leone all competed in CAF World Cup Qualification, and Slovakia U21's competed in 2027 UEFA U21 Championships qualifications.

Part of a player representing their country is an opportunity for them to make their name on a bigger stage, and receive the honor of wearing their countries colors. On the club side though, having their players participate in international competition is an opportunity to send their top players into a new environment with other top players where they can serve as ambassadors for the club.

That word of mouth, and positive relationship building with players outside the Cincinnati ecosystem, can effectively help raise the profile of the club and spur future opportunity.

"Especially with our league playing through FIFA windows, while it's hard to lose players and not have them performing for you on the field, they're representing our club, our city, our owners on the global stage," FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright said during the International Window in a scrum with local media during training. "That's really cool and well deserved for those guys."

Of the call ups, Roman Celentano's stood out as perhaps the most surprising but not one that went unearned. With the USMNT playing two friendlies this window against World Cup quality opponents in South Korea and Japan, Celentano's selection to the side marks his first since January 2024 and first under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"It's great for Roman. I think he's had a really strong year, consistent play, and at a pretty crucial time, he's going to be called into a national team camp," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of the selection. "So hopefully he can go, show well there and improve his standing."

Of the trio of African Nations represented by FCC players, Sierra Leone apprised themselves the best during the window. With a victory over Ethiopia and a draw against Guinea-Bissau, the Leone Stars kept themselves in contention for a World Cup spot heading into the final round of qualifying - which will be played during the October international window. Kei Kamara scored a brilliant header for his nation in the draw with Guinea-Bissau, and is the only member of The Orange and Blue to score this window for their side.

Togo and Zimbabwe did not have the success they were looking for, losing all four of their collective games. Teenage Hadebe started the opening match for Zimbabwe, while Kévin Denkey started the first match and came on as a sub late in the second for Togo.

On the youth team scene, in addition to first teamers Stiven Jimenez and Samual Gidi representing their sides at the U20 and U21 level, a large collection of FC Cincinnati Academy players also went out to play with international youth sides this month.

Gidi, while at the time had not joined FC Cincinnati yet, was selected to the U21 side for Slovakia for the first time. A native of Ghana, Gidi joined his youth club, Zalina Africa, at 15. The club is an extension of Slovakian first division side MŠK Žalina, who signed him to join the club in Europe three years later. Since then, Gidi attained Slovak citizenship and before heading to the United States to join FC Cincinnati has represented his new nation at one of the highest youth levels.

While the team is set to play two matches this window, Gidi appeared in only the first one before departing the camp to join FCC; starting and playing all 90 minutes in their qualifying opening match against Andorra where they won 3-0.

Stiven Jimenez joined the US U20 side at an identification camp in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Nine FCC Academy players joined, or will join, their international sides this month, representing six nations. U16 Academy Coach Eric Lichaj also was invited to help coach the U17 USA team at their camp earlier this month at. Those call ups include:

Josh Jimenez, U17 Guatemala

Jarell Bonilla, U17 El Salvador

Ademare Chavez, U16 Mexico

Oli Brebout, U16 USA

Zach Crider, U16 USA

Gael Huguet, U16 Peru

Ryan Schlotterbeck, U15 USA

With international matches coming to an end early this week, the expectation is that all of FCC's first team stars will be back with the club ahead of this weekend's match as The Orange and Blue host Nashville SC. The club will be celebrating Oktoberfest at the match as well.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.