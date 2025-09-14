Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with 2-2 Home Draw Against the LA Galaxy

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC's Cristian Roldan on the field

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (12-7-9, 45 points) returned to MLS play following the recent international break with a 2-2 draw against the LA Galaxy (4-16-9, 21 points) on Saturday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Jesús Ferreira scored his fourth MLS goal of the season, breaking Landon Donovan's MLS record with his 57th career regular-season tally before the age of 25, while Danny Musovski recorded his 16th strike of 2025 across all competitions, four shy of breaking the club's single-season scoring record.

Brian Schmetzer's side now embarks on a two-match road stint, beginning with a rematch of the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami CF this Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle now sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-7-9).

Saturday's contest concluded the regular-season series between Seattle and LA, including Seattle's 4-0 defeat of the Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 10. Sounders FC also beat LA 2-0 in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals on August 27.

Jesús Ferreira scored the 57th regular-season goal of his career in the fifth minute, setting the record for most regular-season goals before the age of 25 by any player in MLS history, breaking a tie with Landon Donovan. It was also his fifth goal in all competitions this year and fourth in MLS play.

Danny Musovski scored his team-leading 16th goal in all competitions in the 41st minute, three shy of the single-season record set by Obafemi Martins in 2014 and Raul Ruidíaz in 2021.

Musovski and Alex Roldan both recorded assists on Ferreira's goal, their third and eighth in all competitions, respectfully.

Paul Rothrock and Obed Vargas tallied helpers on Musovski's goal, their eighth and seventh in all competitions, respectfully.

Albert Rusnák made a substitute appearance in the 59th minute, his first appearance since injuring his hamstring against Club Tijuana on August 6.

Jordan Morris also subbed into the match in the 80th minute, returning to play for the first time since injuring his shoulder against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 19.

Since participating in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Seattle has lost only one match in all competitions, compiling a 10-1-5 record.

Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the lineup from the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31, with Stefan Frei, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Danny Musovski replacing Andrew Thomas, Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario, respectfully.

Seattle now hits the road to face Inter Miami CF in a rematch of the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - LA Galaxy 2

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Cory Richardson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Ismail Elfath

Attendance: 31,952

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski, Alex Roldan) 5'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas) 41'

LAG - Maya Yoshida (Diego Fagúndez, Joseph Paintsil) 44'

LAG - Miki Yamane 87'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 6'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 36'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting (Nouhou 59'); Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Albert Rusnák 59'), Jesús Ferreira (Osaze De Rosario 89'), Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 79'); Danny Musovski (Jordan Morris 80')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Kim Kee-hee, Danny Leyva, Snyder Brunell

Total shots: 19

Shots on goal: 9

Fouls: 11

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 8

Saves: 4

LA Galaxy - Novak Micovic; John Nelson (Nicklaus Sullivan 86'), Christopher Rindov, Maya Yoshida, Miki Yamane; Elijah Wynder (Isaiah Parente 83'), Diego Fagúndez (Eriq Zavaleta 84'), Edwin Cerrillo; Joseph Paintsil, Miguel Berry (Tucker Lepley 70'), Harbor Miller (Mauricio Cuevas 70')

Substitutes not used: JT Marcinkowski, Rubén Ramos Jr.

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 6

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 10

Saves: 7

- SOUNDERS FC -

