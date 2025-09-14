FC Dallas Blanks Texas Rival Austin FC, 2-0

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Petar Musa scored just 91 seconds into his 50th MLS regular-season start for FC Dallas and Bernard Kamungo doubled the lead in the second half as Dallas (8-11-10, 34 points) defeated rivals Austin FC 2-0 (11-10-8, 41 points) at Toyota Stadium. The win extended Dallas' record versus Austin to 8-3-3 all-time and pushed the club's sellout streak to 32 consecutive matches.

MUSA'S 50TH CAREER START FOR DALLAS

Musa wasted no time marking his milestone, finishing just 1:31 into the match for the sixth-fastest goal in FC Dallas history. Logan Farrington tallied his third assist of the season on the play. Musa's 15 goals lead Dallas this season, and his 31 across the last two years are the most across a two-season span in club history. The Croatian forward has scored eight goals in his last 10 appearances.

THE BERNIE SURGE

Wingback Bernard Kamungo doubled Dallas' lead in the 49th minute, finishing a cross from Patrickson Delgado. It was Kamungo's second goal of the season and Delgado's fourth assist.

JACKSON'S FIRST START OF THE SEASON

Fresh off his MLS Player of the Matchday recognition, goalkeeper Jacob Jackson recorded a shutout and became part of just the second season in FC Dallas history in which three different goalkeepers have done so, joining the 2015 group of netminders. He has logged 161 consecutive scoreless minutes across the past two matches while posting a 1-0-1 record. Jackson also registered the club's first goalkeeper assist since May 1, 2021, when Phelipe Megiolaro tallied one.

PROTECTING HOME TURF

With the win, Dallas improves to a 6-0-1 record at Toyota Stadium when facing Austin FC. Dallas is 4-8-2 overall at home this season.

SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES

FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 32 consecutive home matches with a standing room only crowd of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts Western Conference rivals Colorado Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 20 from Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT on Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Toyota. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On the teams performance tonight...

"I feel like this is probably the best performance I've seen this year, from beginning to end on both sides of the ball. We had some great goals, chance creations, defended crosses beautifully and we showed commitment tonight. I thought every phase was really good. I couldn't be more proud as a coach. If you're looking sharp on all phases and you win the game, that's all credit to the players."

On Bernie's performance as a wingback...

"When I originally made the decision to start playing Bernard at the wingback position, it was because of his profile, he could be an elite wing back. If he starts scoring goals, and starts having that finishing product to him in that position, now we're talking about callups to the U.S. National team, especially with his defending. That matchup he had tonight, he's gone twice against (Osman) Bukhari and gotten the better of it. In my opinion, he's locked down one-on-one defending. I don't think I've seen anybody yet, since he's been playing there, taking him one on one. He's been outstanding. I've been challenging him to think of himself as a winger in that wingback position, just like he's been playing his whole life, and to be aggressive on that back door. He gets the goal tonight because of his aggressive mindset. So I'm really proud of him for accepting the job that we put on him and just now thriving. He looks like a top 10 player in the league."

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson

On the match...

"Tonight was a good one for the team. At the end of the day, we needed these three points and the team played amazing. Bernie scored his second goal of the season which was great for all of us. It is important when our front guys step in. I'm grateful to be a part of this team and to have the opportunity to keep fighting for that playoff spot."

On his first career goal contribution tonight...

"I think it was Patrickson Delgado that got that ball. I was like, 'I'll just kick it over there, and hopefully he's gonna deal with it and all with it, and he'll have fun', and I knew he'd create something out of it. It's something that we work on in training every day. So when it's time to hit it, I give him the ball and hope for the best."

Wingback Bernard Kamungo

On his goal...

"It is just about belief and smelling the danger. I trust Patrickson (Delgado) and our goalie Jacob (Jackson) would play the ball either to me or Patrickson and Jacob found a way to find Patrickson who has good quality to just find passes. Thankfully, he was able to find me."

On getting used to playing on the backline...

"It feels good to be on the field. I know it's a different position. I want to stay as high as I can every single second, but I think it's good for me as well. Coach Quill challenged me as a person and as a player."

